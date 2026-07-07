SR 347 Improvement Project construction now underway

PHOENIX – The pavement rehabilitation portion of the State Route 347 Improvement Project ramps up this week after the long holiday weekend, as the Arizona Department of Transportation begins work on 14 miles of roadway improvements along this busy commuter corridor.

Some initial paving work began on June 29 before the holiday travel began. Paving work resumes the night of July 8.

The first phase of this three-and-a-half-year project will rehabilitate the existing travel lanes and outside shoulders along SR 347 between Interstate 10 and the City of Maricopa. This work will provide a smoother, more comfortable driving surface for motorists while preparing the roadway for the additional improvements, which include widening, interchange construction and intersection improvements. These phases are expected to begin this winter.

During the ongoing paving project, lane restrictions and closures will take place primarily during off-peak hours (weeknights and weekends) in order to minimize disruptions for drivers, especially those commuting in and out of the City of Maricopa. Two travel lanes will remain open in each direction during peak travel times.

The speed limit along the entire 14-mile project corridor is reduced to 55 mph. In the active construction zones, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph. Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time, slow down, be patient and drive safely. Drivers can stay informed through the SR 347 Improvement Project website and sign up for weekly traffic alerts via the website. They can also stay up-to-date on travel conditions by using AZ511.gov.

The pavement rehabilitation phase is expected to be complete at the end of this year. The SR 347 Improvement Project also includes these upgrades, which are expected to be complete by the end of 2029:

Adding a new third lane in each direction from I-10 to the City of Maricopa and constructing a concrete median barrier to physically separate the directions of travel

Constructing new grade-separated interchanges at Riggs Road and Mammoth Way

Adding turn lanes, acceleration and deceleration lanes, and signal improvements at Casa Blanca Road and Maricopa Road

ADOT is partnering with the City of Maricopa, Gila River Indian Community, Maricopa Association of Governments, Maricopa County and Pinal County on this $396 million improvement project. The project corridor runs through Maricopa and Pinal counties and is primarily located within the Gila River Indian Community.

For more information about the SR 347 Improvement Project, or to sign up for traffic alerts and project updates, visit azdot.gov/sr347.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511. Drivers can set their own alerts on the AZ511 app in order to be notified when there is an incident, lane restriction or closure.