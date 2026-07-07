Serving up competition and connection at the Golden Age Games

Whether it was playing table tennis at local Boys & Girls Clubs in his hometown of Hampton, Virginia, or pickup basketball games at the community center, David Hill has never been one to shy away from keeping score. That lifelong competitive spirit drove him to compete at the 2026 National Veterans Golden Age Games in events ranging from table tennis and basketball to swimming, cornhole and horseshoes.

But at the Games in Tampa, Florida, the retired Navy Veteran discovered that the best part of the games wasn’t the medal hanging around his neck at the end of the week.

It was the people.

More than medals

Hill, who recently wrapped up a 35-year government career on April 30, returned to the games this year after attending his first competition in Memphis.

“It’s one great experience after another. If you’re a Veteran, you need to go,” said Hill. “I always want to win, but it’s also about meeting people. We’re all Veterans and just having a good time.”

One moment from last year’s games has stayed with him. After helping his team capture gold in three-on-three basketball, he recalled standing on the podium: “The people I played against were the first people to come hug me afterward. There’s a lot of love here.”

Support and community

Hill’s fiancée, Desmonet Vincent, watched it unfold for the first time.

“I was so excited,” Vincent said. “I didn’t get the chance to go last year, but this year I’m here for support. I just love this competition with other Veterans and the camaraderie.”

Hill credits much of his journey to the encouragement of Monique Harris, a recreation therapist at the Hampton VA Medical Center who has spent years encouraging Veterans to participate in adaptive sports and recreation programs.

Hill said Harris had been nudging him to attend the games long before he became age-eligible, and when registration issues nearly prevented him from attending last year, she stepped in to make sure he had the opportunity.

“She told me, ‘You’ve been waiting to do this all this time. We’re going to get you in,’” Hill said. “She supports everybody. She’s everywhere and does a wonderful job.”

For Harris, seeing Hill finally compete has been worth the wait.

“I’m so proud of Hill,” Harris said. “He counted down the years waiting until he turned 55, and when the time came, he was so excited. Seeing him finally here competing is amazing.”

Playing for more

Even after a tough table tennis loss early in competition, Hill wasn’t discouraged.

“It was a good match. Good competitor,” Hill said with a smile. “I might see him again on the basketball court. Then I’m sure I’ll get revenge.”

For Hill, that’s what the games are all about. They are a reminder that healing, friendship and community can thrive long after military service ends, proving that some of life’s greatest victories happen far beyond the scoreboard.