Health-housing connection: How VA addresses both for homeless Veterans

Why VA’s approach to preventing and ending Veteran homelessness starts with stable housing.

For Veterans experiencing homelessness or housing instability, health challenges often become harder to manage. Homelessness can affect nearly every aspect of a Veteran’s well-being, from physical and mental health to access to treatment, recovery, employment and long-term stability. That connection is why healthcare is built into VA’s homeless programs, so Veterans can access support that addresses both housing and health needs together.

Veterans with stable housing are more likely to remain connected to healthcare, attend appointments, maintain treatment plans and access preventive services before medical concerns become more serious.

Housing stability supports recovery

For many Veterans, stable housing plays an important role in managing chronic health conditions, mental health concerns and recovery from substance use disorders.

Without stable housing, daily priorities can shift toward immediate survival needs, making it harder to focus on medical care or long-term recovery. Veterans experiencing homelessness may face increased exposure to extreme weather, illness, poor nutrition and unsafe living conditions, while also encountering barriers to preventive care and ongoing treatment. Over time, those challenges can make it harder to manage health, maintain stability and focus on recovery.

Even before a Veteran loses housing entirely, instability can begin disrupting access to consistent healthcare and support systems. Veterans facing eviction, unsafe living conditions or financial hardship may miss appointments, delay treatment or ration medications while also trying to manage immediate housing concerns.

To help address those challenges, VA uses Homeless Patient Aligned Care Teams (HPACT), a specialized primary care model designed for Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HPACT makes care more accessible through walk-in appointments, more one-on-one time with care teams, co-location of services and close coordination with VA homelessness programs and other supportive services. Some teams also provide care through mobile clinics and outreach locations, helping Veterans access care in places that may feel more familiar and easier to reach.

HPACT teams work closely with housing, mental health and social service providers so Veterans can address multiple challenges at once rather than navigating separate systems on their own. Veterans enrolled in HPACT are more likely to remain engaged in care and less likely to require emergency department visits or lengthy hospital stays. On average, HPACT patients report more positive care experiences and require 24% fewer hospitalizations.

Housing is part of the foundation for health and long-term stability

Safe housing alone does not solve every challenge a Veteran may face, but it is an essential component of health and stability.

When Veterans have stable housing, they are often better positioned to focus on healthcare needs, reconnect with family and community, pursue employment goals and maintain consistent medical care and treatment. Stable housing also provides a sense of safety and predictability that makes it easier for Veterans to focus on their health.

VA’s mission to prevent and end Veteran homelessness is rooted in this understanding: housing is not separate from healthcare, it is an essential part of it.

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