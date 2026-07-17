New features arrive to the VA mobile app

More than 4.6 million Veterans already use the VA Health and Benefits mobile app to manage their care and benefits, and now, Veterans can view lab results and manage VA benefit overpayment debts directly in the app. These new features give you faster access to important information and make it easier to manage your health care and benefits from your phone.

View lab results

You can now see your lab results as soon as they’re available. You’ll find them in the Health section of the app, where you would typically message your care team and refill prescriptions. Just tap on “Medical records” and then you’ll be able to select “Labs and tests.” You’ll be able to sort labs and tests by date range, as well as review detailed results.

Manage benefit overpayment debts

You can also now use the app to view or manage any overpayment debts related to disability compensation, pension, and education benefits. To view or manage your benefit overpayment debts, you can navigate to the Payments section of the app, and then tap “Overpayments.” Here, you can:

View your benefit overpayment balances

See why debt exists

Make a payment

Request financial assistance

Dispute a debt

Do even more with the app

Millions of Veterans are already using the VA Health and Benefits mobile app. Check out all of the things you can do in just a few taps!

Health care

View, schedule, and manage VA health care appointments

Get health care appointment reminders

Message your VA care team

Refill prescriptions

Access vaccination records

Submit mileage-only travel claims

Benefits

Check claims and appeals status

Upload documents

View and download claim decision letters and benefit summaries

Payments

View and manage overpayments

View your VA payment history

Account Management

Update your contact details

Show digital proof of Veteran status

Find nearby VA facilities

Access the Veterans Crisis Line from your home screen

Get started today

If you already have the app, you’ll automatically see lab results in the Health section as they become available. You can access benefit overpayment debt tools from the Payments section.

Don’t have the app yet? Download it from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Then share it with a fellow Veteran, caregiver, or family member so they can stay connected, informed, and supported too.