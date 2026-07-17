New features arrive to the VA mobile app
More than 4.6 million Veterans already use the VA Health and Benefits mobile app to manage their care and benefits, and now, Veterans can view lab results and manage VA benefit overpayment debts directly in the app. These new features give you faster access to important information and make it easier to manage your health care and benefits from your phone.
View lab results
You can now see your lab results as soon as they’re available. You’ll find them in the Health section of the app, where you would typically message your care team and refill prescriptions. Just tap on “Medical records” and then you’ll be able to select “Labs and tests.” You’ll be able to sort labs and tests by date range, as well as review detailed results.
Manage benefit overpayment debts
You can also now use the app to view or manage any overpayment debts related to disability compensation, pension, and education benefits. To view or manage your benefit overpayment debts, you can navigate to the Payments section of the app, and then tap “Overpayments.” Here, you can:
- View your benefit overpayment balances
- See why debt exists
- Make a payment
- Request financial assistance
- Dispute a debt
Do even more with the app
Millions of Veterans are already using the VA Health and Benefits mobile app. Check out all of the things you can do in just a few taps!
Health care
- View, schedule, and manage VA health care appointments
- Get health care appointment reminders
- Message your VA care team
- Refill prescriptions
- Access vaccination records
- Submit mileage-only travel claims
Benefits
- Check claims and appeals status
- Upload documents
- View and download claim decision letters and benefit summaries
Payments
- View and manage overpayments
- View your VA payment history
Account Management
- Update your contact details
- Show digital proof of Veteran status
- Find nearby VA facilities
- Access the Veterans Crisis Line from your home screen
Get started today
If you already have the app, you’ll automatically see lab results in the Health section as they become available. You can access benefit overpayment debt tools from the Payments section.
Don’t have the app yet? Download it from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Then share it with a fellow Veteran, caregiver, or family member so they can stay connected, informed, and supported too.
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