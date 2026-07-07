Two Cadets Graduate from LDWF Enforcement Division’s Training Academy

Baton Rouge, Jul 07, 2026

Agent Cameron Carrier

Agent Davie Hernandez

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division graduated two cadets from its Basic Training Academy on Thursday, July 2.

Agent Cameron Carrier, assigned to St. John the Baptist Parish, and Agent Davie Hernandez, assigned to Vernon Parish, completed an intensive 14-week training program designed for Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified officers entering the LDWF Enforcement Division.

As part of the department's hybrid academy model, the two agents along with the rest of their class received training focused on the specialized skills required of LDWF enforcement agents. Their training included advanced vessel operation and handling, waterfowl and fish identification, firearms proficiency, defensive tactics, officer water survival, standardized field sobriety testing, operating vehicles or vessels while impaired detection and enforcement, wildlife and fisheries laws, and other conservation law enforcement disciplines unique to LDWF.

Following graduation, Agents Carrier and Hernandez will report to their respective regional assignments. From there they will enter the department's sixteen week Field Training Officer Program, where they will work alongside experienced LDWF agents before beginning independent patrol responsibilities.

The abbreviated academy is part of LDWF's hybrid academy format, allowing POST certified officers to complete the department's specialized conservation law enforcement curriculum while non-POST certified cadets continue through the additional POST certification portion of the academy.

Twenty-two additional cadets remain in the current academy class and are scheduled to graduate in late August following completion of their POST certification and specialized conservation law enforcement training.