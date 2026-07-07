NM opens $47 million fund for rural health projects

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Health Care Authority (HCA) is accepting grant applications for projects that improve health care in rural, frontier and Tribal communities across the state.

The Rural Health Innovation Fund will provide $47 million for practical projects that address local health care needs and improve access, quality and long-term stability.

“People who live and work in rural communities understand the health care challenges they face,” said Elisa Wrede, HCA acting rural health director. “This fund will help communities and local partners turn strong ideas into projects that improve access to care and strengthen rural health systems.”

Projects may include:

New or expanded health care services.

Technology or equipment that improves access to care.

Regional partnerships and shared service models.

Care coordination and patient navigation.

Other locally designed projects that address rural health needs.

Eligible applicants may include health care providers, Tribal entities, community-based organizations, local governments, academic institutions, regional partnerships, vendors and other organizations with a direct role in carrying out the proposed project.

Applicants must explain the need for the project, what they plan to do, how the work will be completed, what results they expect and how the project will continue to benefit communities after the funding period ends.

The Rural Health Innovation Fund is part of New Mexico’s Rural Health Transformation Program, which also includes efforts to expand access to care, grow the rural health workforce, support rural providers and improve health data and planning.

Organizations interested in submitting proposals may access the official RFP documents through the HCA procurement portal on Submittable and the HCA website:

Proposals are due by 5 p.m. MDT on July 27, 2026.

About the New Mexico Health Care Authority

The New Mexico Health Care Authority connects New Mexicans to the care and support they need to live healthy, full lives. The agency administers Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), cash assistance, child support services, and behavioral health care across the state. HCA also oversees the State Health Benefits program for state employees and manages the Health Care Affordability Fund to help make coverage more affordable for working families. The agency licenses health care facilities, investigates complaints, and ensures providers deliver safe, high-quality care. In addition, HCA supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a variety of home and community-based programs that protect health, safety, and human rights.

This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $211,484,740.89 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS/HHS or the U.S. Government.

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About the New Mexico Health Care Authority

The New Mexico Health Care Authority connects New Mexicans to the care and support they need to live healthy, full lives. The agency administers Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), cash assistance, child support services, and behavioral health care across the state. HCA also oversees the State Health Benefits program for state employees and manages the Health Care Affordability Fund to help make coverage more affordable for working families. The agency licenses health care facilities, investigates complaints, and ensures providers deliver safe, high-quality care. In addition, HCA supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a variety of home and community-based programs that protect health, safety, and human rights.