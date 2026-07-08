Wildfire-affected SNAP households have until July 14 to replace food lost in McCauley Springs Fire

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Health Care Authority is giving SNAP households evacuated by the McCauley Springs Fire more time—until July 14— to request replacement benefits for food lost during the wildfire.

About 101 households are eligible for the extension, which covers those evacuated because of the fire and living in Sandoval County ZIP codes 87025 or 87044.

“No family should have to choose between recovering from a wildfire and putting food on the table,” said Niki Kozlowski, director of the New Mexico Health Care Authority’s Income Support Division. “If you lost food because of the McCauley Springs Fire, contact us. We want to help you replace your groceries, so you have one less thing to worry about.”

Who can request replacement benefits:

Households in Sandoval County ZIP codes 87025 or 87044 that were evacuated because of the fire.

Households that lost food purchased with SNAP between June 24 and July 14, 2026.

SNAP households must complete and sign a replacement request (a telephonic signature is accepted for phone requests).

Replacement benefits can cover the value of food lost, up to the household’s monthly SNAP benefit amount.

How to request replacement benefits:

Call the Health Care Authority at 1-800-283-4465 as soon as possible. Requests must be submitted by July 14, 2026.

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About the New Mexico Health Care Authority

The New Mexico Health Care Authority connects New Mexicans to the care and support they need to live healthy, full lives. The agency administers Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), cash assistance, child support services, and behavioral health care across the state. HCA also oversees the State Health Benefits program for state employees and manages the Health Care Affordability Fund to help make coverage more affordable for working families. The agency licenses health care facilities, investigates complaints, and ensures providers deliver safe, high-quality care. In addition, HCA supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a variety of home and community-based programs that protect health, safety, and human rights.