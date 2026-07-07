2026 Statistical Revaluation





The Town is currently scheduled to undergo a statistical revaluation to update the assessed values as of 12/31/2026 on all properties.

These revaluations are required to take place every 3 years, and the new assessed values will be used to create the 2027 Tax Roll (first quarter beginning September 2027).

Field inspectors from Catalis Tax & CAMA (formerly Northeast Revaluation Group) will be inspecting newly constructed and recently sold properties. They will be wearing appropriate identification and their credentials can be confirmed by the Tax Assessor's Office (401-886-8614) or EG Police Department (401-884-2244).

We encourage residents to cooperate with these inspections and review your current property record card so we can be sure you are being assessed fairly and accurately.

Property owners will receive a formal letter to advise them of their newly proposed assessment in February 2027 and they may schedule an informal appeal during that time.

Should you have any further questions or concerns, please contact the Tax Assessor's office.



