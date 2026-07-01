East Greenwich Summer Series Returns This July

Free concerts and Family Nights at Academy Field every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 PM

Community Services & Parks Department is thrilled to kick off the 2026 East Greenwich Summer Series, bringing free live music and Family Nights to Academy Field every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6 PM throughout July and into August.

All shows are free and open to the public. Residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy fun summer nights under the open sky. No registration required — just show up.

Family Nights

Family Nights are specially curated Tuesday evening performances designed for all ages. This summer's lineup brings a mix of entertainment the whole family can enjoy:

Date Performer / Act Tuesday, July 14 The Banannies Tuesday, July 21 Tommy James Tuesday, July 28 Johnny the K Tuesday, August 11 Yoyo Guy

Summer Concerts

Thursday evenings feature live concert performances spanning a range of musical styles. This summer's concert series lineup:

Date Performer / Act Thursday, July 9 Sliding Capos Thursday, July 16 Jessie Liam Band Thursday, July 23 Billy Shears Band Thursday, July 30 Stone Cold Gypsies Thursday, August 6 The Repercussions Thursday, August 13 Aftershock

"This series is one of the highlights of our summer calendar," said Rachel Arbige, CPRP, Adult and Senior Recreation Services Manager. "There is something special about neighbors gathering at Academy Field on a summer evening. It's exactly what parks and recreation is all about."

The East Greenwich Summer Series is part of the department's celebration of National Park and Recreation Month, which runs throughout July under the theme "The Power Of" — recognizing the power of community, play, belonging, and connection that parks and recreation brings to every town.

East Greenwich Summer Series 📍 Academy Field, East Greenwich, RI 🗓 Tuesdays (Family Nights) & Thursdays (Concerts) | 6:00 PM 🎟 Free and open to the public — no registration required 📞 For more information: 401-886-8626 🌐 eastgreenwichri.gov

Follow the East Greenwich Community Services & Parks Department on Facebook and Instagram for updates and event-day posts. Use #ThePowerOf and #ParkAndRecMonth2026 to join the national Parks & Recreation Month conversation.