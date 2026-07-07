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Attempting to Locate At-Risk Juvenile Runaways:

SVPD

At-Risk Juvenile Runaways: 
 10-Year-Old Jaiden J. McMinn & 12-Year-Old Zayquan M. Linton 

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to locate 10-year-old Jaiden J. McMinn and 12-year-old Zayquan M. Linton, both at-risk male juvenile runaways, and ask for your help.

On July 7, 2026, at approximately 5:40 am, both juveniles reportedly ran away from their group home located in the 14400 block of E. Sharp Avenue in Spokane Valley.  

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the at-risk pair.  

They have a history of this type of behavior, and it is unknown where the two may go.  It is also possible they may travel to the downtown area, or in the past, they boarded a bus heading north to the Deer Park area.     

Jaiden J. McMinn is described as a 10-year-old White male, approximately 5’1”, 160 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes.

Zayquan M. Linton is described as a 12-year-old Black male, approximately 5’0”, 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen either Jaiden J. McMinn or Zayquan M. Linton, or know their location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #26-10093746. 

Jaiden J. McMinn FlyerZayquan M. Linton Flyer

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