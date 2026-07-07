Thanx Announces Direct-to-POS, First-Party Ordering with Square

Thanx's first-party ordering processes $1B annually; new direct-to-POS integration with Square gives restaurants more flexibility beyond middleware

Customer loyalty is a business outcome to be earned, not just a check-the-box program. Done right, first-party ordering excellence drives immediate guest frequency and customer lifetime value. ” — Zach Goldstein, CEO of Thanx.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thanx , the restaurant industry's leading guest engagement and retention platform, today announced a direct-to-POS first-party ordering integration with Square, the technology platform that makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible for sellers around the globe. The integration features a modern, revenue-optimized user experience built by Thanx, combined with robust menu management and payments from Square; restaurants manage core menu, pricing, imagery, and item availability, handoff modes (including delivery through direct integrations with Uber and DoorDash, among others), and store hours directly in Square.This expansion comes as restaurant tech stacks are increasingly costly and brands seek interoperability and choice. On many POS systems, it is still necessary for restaurants to add a dedicated ordering middleware provider to ensure first-party digital ordering operates smoothly and to avoid managing multiple systems of record. Thanx's direct-to-Square integration eliminates that middleware layer entirely, launching an enterprise-grade ordering and loyalty solution that connects natively to Square without requiring a third party.Third-party marketplaces continue to grow faster than the restaurant industry as a whole; strong first-party digital tools, paired with robust loyalty programs, have been proven to retain direct relationships with customers. Across all Thanx customers with at least 12 months of digital sales history, 90% grew their first-party digital sales in their first year on the platform, and half saw growth of 50% or more.The platform delivers highly-brandable, conversion-optimized ordering experiences on web and mobile, natively embedding loyalty throughout the ordering journey. One-click reorder, scheduling, and intelligent error handling increase conversion while seamless loyalty enrollment and persistent login grow the brand’s owned audience — combined, this transforms ordering from a transaction into a frequency-driving engagement tool."Restaurants can't afford to be locked into a tech stack that doesn't fit their needs," said Zach Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Thanx. "Traffic is declining across every segment; we're leading the charge to help. Customer loyalty is a business outcome to be earned, not just a check-the-box program. Done right, first-party ordering excellence drives immediate guest frequency and customer lifetime value. More optionality creates choice and competition, which is good for restaurants."How the Direct-to-Square Integration WorksThanx connects directly to the Square POS, eliminating middleware entirely. Orders and core catalog data sync from Square to the Thanx ordering experience, reducing the operational overhead of maintaining a separate ordering system. A single source of truth in Square reduces errors and simplifies operations, and with fewer systems to manage and pay for, the total cost of ownership drops significantly. For brands that prefer a middleware approach, Thanx also supports multiple providers, giving operators the flexibility to choose what fits their stack without being locked into any single path. Regardless of integration type, restaurants retain full operational control: managing core menu, pricing, imagery, availability, handoff modes, store hours, and delivery integrations with Uber and DoorDash directly through Square, with changes propagating in real time to the digital ordering experience."Square sellers require tools that are both powerful and practical -- sophisticated enough to drive real growth, but simple enough to implement and manage in the background," said Morgan Kuntze, Global Partnerships Lead at Block. "Our integration with Thanx delivers exactly that: enterprise-grade ordering and loyalty that restaurants can quickly activate, while maintaining the operational simplicity Square is known for."The direct Square integration reinforces Thanx's commitment to giving restaurants choice in how they build their digital infrastructure, ensuring that technology decisions are driven by operational needs and strategic priorities rather than integration constraints. Thanx brings its loyalty-led ordering platform to Square’s multi-unit and franchise merchant base, expanding the range of enterprise-grade options available within the Square ecosystem. Earlier this year, Thanx announced a strategic partnership with Deliverect to expand ordering options for restaurant brands.The new ordering integration, available directly to Square, will launch this quarter for qualifying restaurant brands.How Thanx Ordering + Loyalty WorksThanx processes nearly $1 billion in restaurant revenue annually across first-party websites and mobile apps. The platform is built to turn digital ordering into a driver of repeat business rather than a one-off transaction channel. Loyalty is embedded in the ordering flow itself. Guests enroll at checkout, stay recognized across visits, and reorder in one click, with their loyalty benefits visible at each step. The ordering experience is designed to reduce friction at every step, with a menu-first approach that includes upsell and modifier images, real-time menu updates, and intelligent error handling. Marketers can refresh and personalize these experiences without engineering support via a self-service CMS, keeping digital channels current and on-brand. Thanx also supports ordering integrations with Toast, Olo, Deliverect, and Onosys.About ThanxThanx, Inc. ( www.thanx.com ) is the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform built for restaurants. We help brands drive profitable growth by increasing guest frequency, growing direct sales, and reducing reliance on discounts. Thanx unifies loyalty, digital ordering, and marketing automation into one platform designed to turn first-time guests into regulars and deliver measurable business outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco, Thanx was founded in 2011.

Thanx Announces Direct-to-POS, First-Party Ordering with Square

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