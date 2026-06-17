Jeremy Renner’s Camp RennerVation Returns with Fire Hoses, Hot Air Balloons, and a Full Lineup Built for Foster Youth

Photo Credit Kevin Lee Baker Photography

A Week of First Responders, Camp Activities, Career Exploration, and Play-Based Mental Health Support, All at No Cost to Campers or Families

Camp RennerVation was built to meet these young people where they are and ensure every camper feels safe, connected, valued, and free to simply be a kid.” — Kym Renner, CEO and President of RennerVation Foundation

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RennerVation Foundation, founded by actor and philanthropist Jeremy Renner, returns this summer with two separate weeklong camps for foster and at-risk youth from across Nevada. Both sessions are offered at no cost to campers or their families, made possible through the generosity of donors and community sponsors including: Tahoe Fund, Marguerite Petersen Foundation, and the Gene Haas Foundation. Sponsorship opportunities, including the title sponsorship, are still available for businesses and organizations looking to support this summer’s camps.Renner will be joining campers for activities ranging from hands-on firefighter demonstrations and hot air balloon rides to career mentorship and play-based mental health support. Camp RennerVation’s 2026 programming reflects the Foundation’s belief that every child deserves a summer worth remembering."Foster and at-risk youth often carry the weight of experiences no child should have to navigate alone," said Kym Renner, President and CEO of The RennerVation Foundation. "Research shows positive experiences, supportive relationships, and opportunities to build confidence have a lasting impact on a child's future. Camp RennerVation was built to meet these young people where they are and ensure every camper feels safe, connected, valued, and free to simply be a kid."Camp RennerVation will run two programs this summer, offering foster and at-risk youth two transformative experiences in the Sierra Nevada region.Teen Camp (July 7–11, 2026) welcomes campers in grades 8 through 12 and takes place in the wilderness of South Shore Lake Tahoe, with transportation provided for campers traveling from Las Vegas. Designed specifically for older youth, the program creates opportunities for independence and career exploration, confidence-building, and meaningful connections with peers and mentors in a supportive outdoor environment.Youth Camp (August 3–7, 2026) provides campers in grades 3 through 7 a week at Sierra Nevada Journeys Outdoor Education Camp in Portola, California, just 50 minutes north of Reno. Campers enjoy kayaking, hiking, archery, a high ropes course, and nightly campfires, alongside activities that foster teamwork, leadership, resilience, and social-emotional growth.Program Highlights:First Responders in Action at Teen Campᐧ Professional Firefighters of Northern Nevada - Campers get hands-on during a forcible entry demonstration led by professional firefighters, showcasing the tools and discipline used in real emergency situations.ᐧ RapidSOS - The team behind the world's largest Safety Network will lead "Sell It. Sell Yourself," a hands-on marketing and communications workshop where campers create a real public safety commercial and practice their own 60-second job interview pitch, building skills in storytelling, personal branding, and persuasive communication.Only-at-Camp Experiencesᐧ The Great Reno Balloon Race - Back again this year with tethered hot air balloon rides, giving campers a view unlike anything else.ᐧ Tahoe Knight Monsters (ECHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights) - A slap shot cage, stick handling drills, and a lot of energy, straight from the pros.Career + Creativityᐧ Future Filmmakers Foundation - This nonprofit gives young people free access to film and storytelling programs. Teen campers will screen a short film, then create and pitch their own sequel. Mini film school, in a day.ᐧ She Means Business - A vision-boarding workshop where campers define personal and professional goals and identify their unique strengths.ᐧ Space for a Better World - A nonprofit connecting the space-curious with the space-serious. This session highlights the wide range of career opportunities that power the space and aviation industries, showing youth that there are countless ways to contribute from engineering and accounting to communications, manufacturing, and even spacesuit design.ᐧ RIZE Credit Union - A financial literacy workshop built specifically for transitioned aged youth, giving campers practical tools for managing money and building independence.Mental Health + Communityᐧ Vehicles of Change (Carson Tahoe Health) - A youth mental health initiative bringing a fleet of four brightly colored mobile vans to camp. Each van is themed around a different type of play-based therapeutic programming, delivering free mental health support to kids before a crisis hits.ᐧ Raise the Future - A nonprofit dedicated to finding permanent, loving families for children in foster care. At camp, Raise the Future connects directly with youth and their support networks, offering resources, guidance, and hope for a stable future.ᐧ Vitality Unlimited - A nonprofit organization that will provide campers with mental health and counseling services.Bringing together foster and at-risk youth from communities across Nevada, Camp RennerVation is built around the unique needs of every camper, providing a supportive environment where foster and at-risk youth feel seen, valued, and empowered to grow. It is a place where friendships form naturally, trusted mentors show up consistently, and youth can take respite from challenges they may face at home. For siblings separated by the foster care system, camp often offers a rare opportunity to reconnect. For all who attend, it is a chance to build confidence, create lasting memories, and simply experience the joy of being a kid.How to Support Camp RennerVation: Sponsor a Camper : Help send a foster youth to camp by covering the cost of their experience. Become a 2026 Camp RennerVation Sponsor : Partner with Camp RennerVation through a variety of sponsorship opportunities, including Presenting Sponsor, Summit Sponsor, Cabin Sponsor, Experience Sponsor, or Camper Sponsor. Camp RennerVation's Amazon Wish List : Help campers gear up for an unforgettable week. Every purchase provides supplies, essentials, and special touches that make camp possible.###About RennerVation FoundationFounded in 2023 by siblings Jeremy and Kym Renner, RennerVation Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity with a mission to offer children in foster care and at-risk youth the chance to embrace a childhood filled with joy, growth, and belonging. Leveraging decades of professional expertise within the child welfare system, RVF creates efficient and impactful programs that address the unique challenges faced by foster youth and young adults aging out of foster care. Current initiatives include Camp RennerVation and the Pave Your Way program.For more information, visit www.rennervationfoundation.org and follow on Instagram @officialrennervationfoundation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.