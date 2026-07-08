Modigent Expands Central Texas Presence with Acquisition of P&E Mechanical

Acquisition deepens Modigent’s Texas footprint as the company continues its national growth strategy

We spoke with several organizations, but Modigent stood apart because their leadership truly understands our industry.” — Paul Barbieri, co-founder of P&E Mechanical

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent , a market leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, announced today the strategic acquisition of P&E Mechanical , a Waco, Texas-based provider of HVAC and plumbing services serving education, healthcare, manufacturing, and power generation clients across Central Texas. The transaction closed in the second quarter of 2026.The acquisition deepens Modigent’s footprint in Central Texas and adds specialized capabilities in mission-critical sectors, including education and healthcare facilities and power generation infrastructure—markets where reliability and long-term client relationships are essential. It is the latest move in Modigent’s continued expansion strategy, following the company’s recent entry into Houston through its acquisition of Southland Mechanical.Waco has emerged as a strategic priority within that growth strategy. McLennan County’s population has grown more than 16% since 2010 and is now estimated at nearly 274,000 residents, fueling sustained demand across the education, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors that anchor the regional economy. That local momentum sits inside a much larger national tailwind: the U.S. heating and air-conditioning industry is projected to reach $159.4 billion in 2026, underscoring the scale of opportunity Modigent is pursuing as it builds out its Texas operating footprint.Founded in 2013 by Paul and Elizabeth Barbieri, P&E Mechanical began as a small family operation in Waco. Over the past 13 years, the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected names in HVAC and plumbing services, built on a foundation of employee development, training, and safety that has produced one of Central Texas’ most skilled technical workforces.“P&E Mechanical represents everything we value in a partner company,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent. “Paul and Elizabeth built an organization known for its integrity, craftsmanship, and commitment to people, and that values alignment made this a great fit from day one. Their reputation throughout Central Texas speaks for itself, and we are excited to support the next phase of their growth while preserving the culture that has made them successful.”“Waco and the broader I-35 corridor are exactly the kind of high-growth markets we’re targeting as we build out our Texas footprint,” said Frank Doyle, Regional President at Modigent. “P&E gives us an established, trusted presence in a region with strong population growth and deep ties to education, healthcare, and manufacturing. Combined with our recent expansion into Houston, this reflects a clear strategy: partner with respected local operators and give them the resources to grow without losing what made them successful in the first place.”“We spoke with several organizations, but Modigent stood apart because their leadership truly understands our industry,” said Paul Barbieri, co-founder of P&E Mechanical. “Modigent's executives have worked in the field and understand firsthand what our technicians, plumbers, installers, and project teams experience every day. Just as important, they share our commitment to taking care of people. We weren’t looking for someone to change our culture—we were looking for a partner who would help us strengthen it.”P&E Mechanical’s leadership team will remain in place following the transaction, continuing to oversee day-to-day operations and client relationships across Central Texas.“Our message is simple: same leadership, same team but with broader resources and a national platform,” said Barbieri. “Our customers will continue working with the same people they know and trust, and our employees will have even greater opportunities to grow their careers. When I look at the company we have built, what I’m most proud of isn’t a project or a building — it’s the people. When you see someone join with little experience and grow into a highly skilled professional supporting a family and building a career, that’s incredibly rewarding. We believe the partnership with Modigent creates a stronger future for everyone involved.”With Modigent’s support, P&E Mechanical will gain access to expanded resources, enhanced employee benefits, advanced technology platforms, fleet management capabilities, and opportunities for collaboration across Modigent’s growing network of operating companies—positioning the company to pursue larger, more complex projects while preserving the responsiveness and relationships that have defined it since 2013.P&E Mechanical has also maintained a strong commitment to giving back throughout the Central Texas community, fostering a culture in which employees identify needs and rally together to support fellow team members, customers, and community organizations. For more information, visit https://pandemechanical.com/ ###About P&E MechanicalFounded in 2013, P&E Mechanical is a Waco, Texas-based provider of HVAC and plumbing services across Central Texas. The company delivers installation, retrofit, and ongoing service solutions for education, healthcare, manufacturing, and power generation facilities, with a strong focus on technical training and workforce development. P&E Mechanical is a Modigent operating company, combining local expertise with the resources of a national platform. Learn more at https://pandemechanical.com About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent leads next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions across the HVAC, plumbing, and controls industry. Through a growing coast-to-coast portfolio of specialized operating companies, Modigent delivers mechanical service, energy optimization, analytics, and intelligent building systems that support commercial facilities and complex environments. Known for a people-first culture, Modigent invests in its teams, local leadership, and long-term partnerships that strengthen the organizations and the communities they serve. Learn more at https://modigent.com.

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