As Hollywood's 'Not Pilates' Obsession Goes Mainstream, Arizona's Lagree Studio Expands to Tempe

Rebecca Costa and Michael Costa, co-owners of BURN Lagree Megaformer workout at BURN Lagree BURN Lagree Opens Tempe location BURN Lagree celebrates opening of third location in Arizona

BURN Lagree opens its third Valley location as the workout behind Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Kidman and Meghan Markle becomes the fastest-growing fitness trend

People are finally getting the memo that Lagree is not Pilates with a harder name. We've been offering Lagree in Arizona since 2017. Tempe is where we get to bring it to a whole new community now.” — Rebecca Costa, Co-Owner BURN Lagree

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The workout Hollywood insiders have spent the past year quietly obsessing over — and that US Weekly (Why Everyone in Hollywood Is Doing Lagree and Why It’s Not Pilates) just told the rest of the country isn't Pilates at all — is now expanding in the Valley. BURN Lagree , one of Arizona's first-to-market dedicated Lagree studios, will open its third location this August at 8750 S. Rural Road, Suite 102, bringing the patented Megaformer™ workout to South Tempe.The opening lands at a pivotal moment for the method. National coverage over the past week has drawn a hard line between Lagree and Pilates — two workouts that share a machine lineage but little else. Lagree was engineered specifically to sculpt and tone through constant muscle tension, not rehabilitation, and that distinction is fueling a wave of new interest from people who've outgrown a "just enough" workout."People are finally getting the memo that this isn't Pilates with a harder name — it's its own thing, built to change your body," said Rebecca Costa , owner and Lagree Master Trainer at BURN Lagree. "We've been doing the real version of this method in Arizona since 2017. Tempe is where we get to bring it to a whole new community."Founded in 2017 in Old Town Scottsdale, BURN Lagree has grown quietly and deliberately — Uptown Phoenix, then Tempe — while national demand for the method caught up to it. With three Valley locations, BURN is quickly expanding its footprint and positioning itself as the premier Lagree choice."We've watched the Lagree community in Arizona grow tremendously over the past several years," Costa said. "Now the rest of the country is catching up to what our clients already knew."Performed on the patented Megaformer™, the Lagree Method compresses strength training, muscular endurance, flexibility, balance and core work into a single 45-minute, low-impact session. Unlike traditional reformer Pilates — often rehabilitation-focused and rooted in the original Joseph Pilates method — Lagree was built around slow, continuous tension and progressive overload to drive visible physical change, while remaining easy on joints and connective tissue.The Tempe studio will serve residents across Tempe, Chandler and Ahwatukee, extending access to the method.Details• New location: 8750 S. Rural Road, Suite 102, Tempe, AZ 85284• Opening: Soft opening planned for early-to-mid August 2026• Existing locations: Old Town Scottsdale (7620 E. Indian School Road, Suite 111); Uptown Phoenix (5600 N. 7th Street, Suite 120)• Info: www.burnlagreeaz.com or @burnlagreefitness on InstagramAbout BURN LagreeFounded in 2017, BURN Lagree is Arizona's original dedicated Lagree fitness studio, offering the patented Megaformer™ method for high-intensity, low-impact strength training. With locations in Scottsdale, Phoenix and now Tempe, BURN Lagree is dedicated to building stronger bodies and stronger communities through expert instruction, an inclusive culture and the transformative Lagree Method.

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