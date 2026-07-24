Six-Figure Chicks Marks National Sisters Day by Sharing Founder Mel Carr's Family Reunion Story

Sarah Riggs Vanderford (left) embraces her sister, Mel Carr (right), founder of Six-Figure Chicks, after the two reunited through AncestryDNA decades after Sarah was placed for adoption before Mel was born. Sarah Riggs Vanderford (left) and her sister, Mel Carr (right), share a joyful reunion decades after being separated through adoption and reconnecting through AncestryDNA

As National Sisters Day approaches, Six-Figure Chicks founder Mel Carr shares how creating a community for women gave her the courage to discover her own

Women need community. They need to know they belong. Finding Sarah reminded me that sisterhood can change your life in ways you never expect.” — Mel Carr, founder of Six-Figure Chicks and Cloversy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six-Figure Chicks founder Mel Carr spent decades wondering if she had an older sister. It was the community she built to help other women embrace their own stories that finally gave her the courage to search for her own.As National Sisters Day approaches on Aug. 2, Six-Figure Chicks is sharing Carr's story as part of its call for women to celebrate the relationships that foster belonging, confidence and personal growth. The global publishing platform says Carr's reunion with her sister, Sarah Riggs Vanderford, reflects the mission that has guided Six-Figure Chicks since its founding: creating opportunities for women to build meaningful connections, share their stories and support one another.The question had followed Carr since she was a teenager. She didn't know her sister's name or where she lived — only that a sibling existed, placed for adoption before Carr was born. As founder of Six-Figure Chicks, an international publishing and community platform celebrating women entrepreneurs, professionals and changemakers, Carr has spent the past several years helping women recognize the value of their own stories. Through collaborative books, community events and nonprofit initiative Her Write to Rise , the organization encourages women to celebrate not only what they have achieved professionally, but who they have become through life's challenges."It started as my own journey," said Carr. "I was searching for connection, confidence and sisterhood. As I read the incredible stories women entrusted us to publish, something began to change in me. Watching them embrace their journeys gave me permission to embrace my own."That permission led her to take one more step. In September 2023, Carr submitted an AncestryDNA test in hopes of finding the sister she had wondered about for decades. Weeks later, her results revealed Sarah Riggs Vanderford. Unknown to Carr, Vanderford had spent years searching for her own birth mother through the same platform, never knowing she had a younger sister.With more than 27 million people in the AncestryDNA database, consumer DNA testing has transformed family searches — a shift reflected in published research showing 83% of adoptees who use direct-to-consumer DNA testing do so in hopes of finding biological relatives.For Carr and Vanderford, a few tentative messages quickly became phone calls. Phone calls became visits. Before long, the two discovered a bond that felt less like strangers meeting and more like sisters picking up where life had paused. Today, they see one another throughout the year, collaborate professionally and are building a future together — Carr is preparing to relocate to Chesapeake, Virginia, in 2027 to be closer to the sister she always dreamed she would find."What we create together matters," Carr said. "Women need community. They need to know they belong. Six-Figure Chicks has never just been about business success, or financial success alone. It's about helping women discover confidence, connection and purpose. Finding Sarah reminded me that sisterhood can change your life in ways you never expect."Carr hopes her story encourages others to pursue the questions they have carried quietly for years and to invest in the relationships that help people become the fullest version of themselves."Sometimes, the family you build gives you the courage to find the family you've been missing all along," Carr said.To learn more about Mel Carr and her Six-Figure Chicks Community, visit http://www.sixfigurechicks.com/ About Six-Figure ChicksSix-Figure Chicks is an international publishing and community platform that celebrates the stories of women entrepreneurs, professionals and leaders. Through collaborative books, networking, mentorship and charitable initiatives, Six-Figure Chicks helps women recognize the value of their experiences, amplify their voices and inspire others to pursue lives of impact and purpose.

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