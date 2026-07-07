DDC-I Joins Montgomery TechLab Defense Accelerator Cohort 3

Will Exhibit at Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Training and Education Event (DAFITC) August 24-26 in Montgomery Alabama

We look forward to participating in the Montgomery TechLab Defense Accelerator to accelerate the growth of Deos™, our world class safety-critical RTOS software, in the Defense market.” — Gregg Wildes, Ph.D., Defense and Aerospace Executive at DDC-I

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montgomery, AL – July 7, 2026. DDC-I, a leading supplier of software and professional services for mission- and safety-critical applications, today announced that it has been selected to join the Montgomery TechLab Defense Accelerator Cohort 3 The cohort runs from mid-June through August and ends with the Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower Training and Education Event (DAFITC) in Montgomery on August 24-26. DDC-I will participate in the cohort sessions and exhibit all three days at DAFITC and Demo Day on August 25.The Montgomery TechLab Defense Accelerator https://montgomerytechlab.com/accelerate/ is a flagship initiative driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth in the Montgomery region. Launched to strengthen the connection between emerging technology companies and the defense ecosystem at Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base, the accelerator has quickly evolved into a high-impact platform for advancing dual-use innovation across Alabama.“Alabama is a key region for technology in the defense industry, with the Army’s Redstone Arsenal and Maxwell-Gunther Air Force Base and the ecosystems around them.” said Gregg Wildes, Ph.D., Defense and Aerospace Executive at DDC-I. “We look forward to participating in the Montgomery TechLab Defense Accelerator to accelerate the growth of Deos™, our world class safety-critical RTOS software, in the Defense market.”At this year’s DAFITC, thousands of Air Force peers, along with private sector leaders in the IT and cyber security field, will convene to network, discuss, connect, and learn about the newest and most prevailing threats to our global networks and national defense. DAFITC 2026 is expected to feature 140+ breakouts, an exhibit hall with over 200 vendor booths, and over 4,000 attendees, speakers, and exhibitors. For more information on the show, please visit https://www.dafitc.com/ About DeosDeos™ is employed in commercial and military ground, marine, air, and space systems where reliability and determinism are paramount. Rooted initially in avionics, Deos was first certified to DO-178 DAL A (the utmost software process standard) in 1998 and is deployed in over 10,000 commercial aircraft. Deos’ use cases have extended outside avionics, where its proven technical features provide numerous advantages over legacy RTOS architectures, especially as integrated system complexity continues to grow while still requiring a high degree of determinism and robustness. Deos is also aligned with modern military initiatives such as FACE, MOSA, PYRAMID, and others.Deos is a safety-critical embedded RTOS that employs patented cache partitioning, memory pools, and safe scheduling to deliver higher CPU utilization than any other certifiable safety-critical COTS RTOS while also addressing AC/AMC 20-193 multi-core objectives. The Deos environment also offers security features, middleware, networking, and other components often desired for modern embedded systems.About DDC-I, Inc.DDC-I, Inc. is a global supplier of real-time operating systems, software development tools, and software development services with a primary focus on mission- and safety-critical applications. DDC-I’s customer base is an impressive “who’s who” in the commercial, military, aerospace, and safety-critical industries. For more information regarding DDC-I products, contact DDC-I, 4545 E. Shea Blvd #210, Phoenix, AZ 85028; phone (602) 275-7172; fax (602) 252-6054; e-mail sales@ddci.com or visit http://www.ddci.com/pr2613 Press Release Contact:Ken MarrinDDC-I321-298-8889Kmarrin101@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.