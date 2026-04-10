US Army Selects DDC-I’s Deos Safety-Critical RTOS for MOSA-Aligned HADES Program

US Army HADES program utilizes Deos RTOS running on North Atlantic Industries hardware and time sensitive networking to enable digital backbone capabilities

DDC-I’s FACE® conformant RTOS technology provides a robust, scalable, and MOSA-aligned foundation for our new Digital Backbone that accelerates capability insertion” — Jeffrey Jablonski

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DDC-I, a leading supplier of software for mission- and safety-critical applications, today announced that the US Army has selected DDC-I’s DO-178C, FACEconformant safety-critical Deos™ real-time operating system (RTOS) for the US Army’s MOSA-aligned High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) aerial Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) program. HADES will utilize Deos to orchestrate the translation and distribution of data across the platform’s mission system Digital Backbone (DBB). This capability is achieved through the use of configurable North Atlantic Industries (NAI) I/O intensive mission processors and with NAI’s Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) modules which employ TTTECH’s TSN technologies. Together, this provides a DBB solution that offers a high-speed and real-time data network in a modular and open environment allowing HADES to bring advanced ISR mission capabilities to the warfighter faster than ever before.The HADES program configures US government-furnished Bombardier Global 6500 jets with advanced, deep sensing capabilities for multi-domain ISR operations at speeds, ranges, and altitudes not previously achievable by the US Army’s now divested turboprop aircraft fleet. The open architecture DBB network will enable rapid upgradeability, reconfigurability, and cost-effective lifecycle management of mission system capabilities exceeding the Army’s MOSA objectives. HADES’ open system design, leveraging commercial technology, will accelerate the Army’s plan to reuse qualified, modular mission capabilities while being interoperable across HADES and other US government programs.“Enhancing the capabilities of the HADES Digital Backbone is central to our ability to integrate sensors, share data, and act in real time across airborne ISR platforms. DDC-I’s FACEconformant RTOS technology provides a robust, scalable, and MOSA-aligned foundation for our new Digital Backbone that accelerates capability insertion,” stated Jeffrey Jablonski, US Army HADES Program Lead, Capability Program Executive Aviation.TSN is an IEEE networking standard that is rapidly being adopted as a backbone standard for next generation aerospace and defense systems. TSN ensures common, reliable, real-time and low-latency data delivery across multiple platform providers, supporting real-time mission systems and advanced sensor integration.Deos will serve as the host operating system for the SOSATM-conformant 3U-VPX based Nodal Access Units (NAUs) provided by North Atlantic Industries. The NAUs include the compute infrastructure as well as the TSN switch and end point hardware. TTTECH provides the 10 Gigabit TSN network IP which complies with the recently released IEEE 802.1DP TSN aerospace profile.“Open architecture, FACEconformant, MOSA-compliant technologies like Deos accelerate the development, integration, and testing of advanced avionics solutions. Further, Deos provides additional capabilities that facilitates faster system upgrades than most any other OS environment.” said Gary Gilliland, Vice President of Marketing at DDC-I. “We’re enthused to be selected by the US Army for this prestigious program. This breakthrough system was pulled together for HADES in record time and at a very reasonable cost. It’s proving to be a showpiece of how the US government can orchestrate vendors to achieve mutual success. Further integration with TTTECH and North Atlantic Industries allows redeployment by other government systems for their own deterministic digital backbone deployment needs – with greatly reduced engineering cost, schedule, and risk.”About DeosDeos is a safety-critical embedded RTOS that employs patented cache partitioning, memory pools, and safe scheduling to deliver higher CPU utilization than any other certifiable safety-critical COTS RTOS while also addressing AC/AMC 20-193 multi-core objectives.Deos is employed in commercial and military ground, marine, air, and space systems where reliability and determinism are paramount. First certified to DO-178 DAL A (the utmost software process standard) in 1998, Deos is deployed in over 10,000 commercial aircraft. Deos is also aligned with modern military initiatives such as FACE, MOSA, PYRAMID, and others.About DDC-I, Inc.DDC-I, Inc. is a global supplier of real-time operating systems, software development tools, and software development services with a primary focus on mission- and safety-critical applications. DDC-I’s customer base is an impressive “who’s who” in the commercial, military, aerospace, and safety-critical industries. For more information regarding DDC-I products, contact DDC-I at sales@ddci.com or visit http://www.ddci.com Media Contact:Ken Marrin321-298-8889kmarrin101@gmail.com

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