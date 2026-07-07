Currituck County government is experiencing an interruption in telephone service due to a regional issue with the provider, Brightspeed. Citizens who cannot reach an office by telephone are encouraged to send an email to county staff. EMAIL DIRECTORY
The Department of Social Services has a special cell phone that citizens may call to make reports of child or adult abuse, neglect, dependency, or exploitation. The number is 252-273-9884 during normal business hours of 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. Reports may be made after-hours by calling 9-1-1.
The 9-1-1 Communications Center is NOT affected by the Brightspeed issue. All emergency calls are being answered as normal.
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County phone services interrupted by regional issue
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