Demand Soars for The Harmony Program's Summer Camp at The Juilliard School

Harmony Program summer camp students perform at The Juilliard School

Nearly 1,800 NYC students applied for 500 spots in the free three-week music intensive, underscoring the growing demand for high-quality arts education

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harmony Program today announced the return of its Summer Camp at The Juilliard School, a free three-week immersive music program that has quickly become one of New York City's most sought-after summer arts education opportunities. Running from July 27 through Aug. 14, this year's program drew a record nearly 1,800 applications for just 500 available spots, highlighting the growing demand among New York City families for high-quality, accessible music education.

Since launching just two years ago, Harmony Program's Summer Camp at Juilliard has expanded from serving 300 students in its inaugural year to 500 students annually. This year, demand reached a new milestone, with nearly 1,800 students applying for available spots.

Designed for students in grades K-12, the camp provides intensive ensemble-based music instruction led by professional teaching artists inside one of the world's premier performing arts institutions. Students participate in orchestra, strings, band, choir, chamber music, and musicianship classes while developing confidence, teamwork, discipline, leadership, and artistic excellence.

"The overwhelming response from families demonstrates both the tremendous demand for meaningful summer learning opportunities and the transformative power of music education," said Anne Fitzgibbon, founder and executive director of Harmony Program. "Every application represents a young person eager to learn, grow, and discover what's possible through music."

More than a summer program, the camp serves as the front door to Harmony Program's year-round Ensemble Network. Students continue their musical education throughout the school year through orchestra, band, choir, and chamber ensembles, receiving sustained instruction, performance opportunities, and mentorship that foster artistic growth, academic success, and lifelong connections.

"Harmony Program has always believed that every child deserves access to exceptional music education, regardless of their background or zip code," Fitzgibbon said. "As we approach our 20th anniversary, we're proud that more than 11,000 students have found opportunity, belonging, and confidence through our programs. The demand we're seeing today tells us our work is more important than ever."

Throughout the three-week program, students participate in rehearsals, sectionals, chamber music, musicianship classes, and performances under the guidance of accomplished teaching artists. The camp culminates in public performances celebrating the students' artistic growth and achievements.

About Harmony Program:

Harmony Program transforms the lives of young people through the power of music by providing free, high-quality music education to students across New York City. Through school-based instruction, its year-round Ensemble Network, summer programs, and scholarship opportunities, Harmony Program creates continuous pathways for students to grow from enthusiastic beginners to confident performers. Since its founding in 2007, Harmony Program has served more than 11,000 students, helping young people develop musical excellence, leadership, confidence, and lifelong skills through collective music-making. The organization will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027. Learn more at HarmonyProgram.org.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.