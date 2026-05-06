KickRacism Campaign Expands with Amnesty International Canada Partnership

Take the Pledge

Coalition calls for renewed global commitment to anti-racism, human rights, and inclusion as World Cup approaches

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global #KickRacism campaign, rooted in hip-hop culture and its legacy of social justice and expression, today announced a strategic partnership with Amnesty International Canada. The collaboration marks a significant expansion of a growing coalition working to combat racism, discrimination, and inequality as global attention builds toward the 2026 World Cup.

The campaign, led by Hip Hop Institute 4 Peace and a growing alliance of cultural leaders, human rights organizations, and global advocates, is mobilizing a worldwide call to action to confront racism, discrimination, and inequality. While the 2026 World Cup provides a powerful global platform, the campaign is rooted in a broader mission to advance dignity, fairness, and inclusion across communities, industries, and cultures worldwide.

“As Canada prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup, the promise of a safe, welcoming and inclusive tournament must be matched by action. The rights and dignity of fans, players, workers and local communities must be at the centre of this moment, including through a clear commitment to anti-racism and anti-discrimination,” said Ketty Nivyabandi, Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada’s English-speaking section.

“At a moment when human rights face their gravest threats in generations, and attacks against DEI and anti-racism are on the rise, Amnesty International Canada is proud to partner with Hip Hop Institute 4 Peace on the #KickRacism campaign. Together, we will work toward a World Cup legacy rooted in hope, shared humanity, and an abiding belief in fair play, both on and off the pitch,” Nivyabandi added.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment as global attention turns toward preparations for the 2026 tournament, which will be hosted across North America. Advocates say the scale and visibility of the World Cup present a unique opportunity—and responsibility—to confront racism, xenophobia, and inequality on a global stage.

The #KickRacism campaign uses the global influence of hip-hop and institutional partnerships to engage communities worldwide through digital campaigns, public pledges, artist participation and on-the-ground activations. Organizers describe it as a movement, not a moment, aligned with broader international efforts to advance equity and human rights, including the United Nations Second International Decade for People of African Descent.

“Hip-hop emerged from struggle, but its true legacy lies in its ability to turn pain into power and division into unity,” said Tina Marie Tyler, founder, Hip Hop Institute 4 Peace and Creator, #KickRacism. “Partnering with Amnesty International Canada allows us to amplify that mission—mobilizing a global movement to challenge racism and stand up for justice, dignity, and peace.

As momentum builds, the coalition is expected to announce additional partners, artist collaborations, and campaign activations in the months ahead.

Learn more at kickracism.org or join the movement online using #KickRacismNow.

About #KickRacism

#KickRacism is a hip‑hop–driven anti‑bias initiative created by the Hip Hop Institute 4 Peace (HH4PEACE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Grounded in hip-hop’s core value of peace, the campaign leverages the culture’s global reach—through music, art, and community action—to confront systemic racism and break down the social, economic, and health inequities that harm marginalized communities.

By tapping into hip-hop’s transformative power as an advocacy, healing, and collective empowerment force, #KickRacism helps communities reclaim their narratives and cultivate a culture rooted in nonviolence, inclusion, and human dignity.

The initiative operates in formal partnership with the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent. Through these collaborations, the movement aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, working to restore peace as the foundation and future of hip-hop culture.

About Amnesty International Canada

Amnesty International Canada belongs to a movement of over 10 million people in more than 170 countries working together to protect and promote human rights. Amnesty International has a vision of a world where everyone enjoys all the human rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international human rights instruments. The movement's mission is to conduct research and generate action to prevent and end grave human rights abuses and demand justice for those whose rights have been violated.

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