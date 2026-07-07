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EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant

Pitt County has been selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a $500,000 Brownfields Assessment Grant, funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The grant will support environmental assessments, cleanup planning, and community engagement to position underutilized properties for future redevelopment and investment.

There will be a focus on priority sites in Greenville and Ayden, including the former Highway Patrol Station and the Ayden Rail Site. This investment supports site readiness, private investment, and community revitalization in Pitt County.

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EPA Brownfields Assessment Grant

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