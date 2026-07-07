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Meeting Cancellation Notice | Human Relations Commission

Public Meeting Cancellation Notice

The Pitt County Human Relations Commission meeting scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, has been cancelled. The HRC will meet on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 in the Eugene James Auditorium on the second floor of the Pitt County Administration Building located at 1717 West 5th Street, Greenville, N.C. For more information, contact the HRC Coordinator at 252-902-2959.

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Meeting Cancellation Notice | Human Relations Commission

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