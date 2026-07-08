Sofema Aviation Introduces Aircraft Technical Leasing Training Program

SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation has announced the launch of the Aircraft Technical Leasing – EASA Learning Path Diploma , a new vocational training program covering the technical, regulatory, and commercial aspects of aircraft leasing and asset management.The diploma is intended for aviation professionals involved in aircraft transitions, lease management, continuing airworthiness, technical records oversight, maintenance planning, and related functions. Delivered in a self-paced online format, the learning path combines more than 15 equivalent classroom training days into a structured program consisting of 15 specialized courses.The curriculum is organized into four key areas of aircraft technical leasing.Airworthiness and Technical Records ComplianceThe program includes training in maintenance planning, technical records management, airworthiness review processes, and configuration control. Courses include:> EASA Part M Maintenance Planning Essentials for Lease Companies> Aircraft Technical Records Specialist Lease Management for CAMO & TR Staff> Part M Subpart I for Airworthiness Review Staff (Initial)> AD, SB & Repair Considerations for EASA CAMOThese modules address continuing airworthiness requirements and aircraft records management during aircraft lease transitions.Global Certifications and Material TraceabilitySeveral courses examine certification standards, modification approvals, and supply chain controls, including:> Logistics & Stores Inspection EASA & FAA Suspect Parts Training> FAA & EASA TSO - ETSO & Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) Training> EASA Part 21 Review for CAMO StaffThe training covers regulatory requirements related to approved parts, aircraft modifications, production approvals, and material traceability.Commercial, Financial, and Risk ManagementThe learning path also includes modules covering lease agreement administration, maintenance reserves, insurance considerations, and cybersecurity, including:> Managing Aircraft Lease Agreements and Maintenance Reserves> Aircraft Leaseholder & Maintenance Reserve Insurance Considerations (Essentials)> Cybersecurity EssentialsThese courses examine financial planning and risk management considerations associated with aircraft leasing activities.Leadership and Negotiation SkillsThe diploma includes leadership-focused training covering communication, negotiation, and decision-making within aviation organizations. Courses include:> Aviation Leadership - Negotiating Skills> Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development - The Art of Strategic PersuasionThe training examines negotiation techniques applicable to aircraft delivery, redelivery, and maintenance-related discussions, together with methods for communicating technical and operational requirements to stakeholders.Selected technical courses, including Aircraft Inspection Techniques (Recurrent), are available with optional voice-over audio.The Aircraft Technical Leasing – EASA Learning Path Diploma is delivered online in a self-paced format and combines regulatory compliance, technical, and commercial subjects into a single structured learning path.Enrollment for the Aircraft Technical Leasing – EASA Learning Path Diploma is now open.Additional information, including the syllabus and enrollment details, is available on the Aircraft Technical Leasing – EASA Learning Path Diploma page or by contacting team@sassofia.com.

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