Enterprise Website Redesign and WordPress Development Project for Global Aquatic Leader Natare Launched by Lounge Lizard

Lounge Lizard Logo 2026 The newly redesigned Natare website, developed by Lounge Lizard, features a modern WordPress platform, responsive web design, and an enhanced user experience across desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , an award-winning agency specializing in website design website development , branding, and digital marketing, has officially launched a comprehensive enterprise website redesign for Natare (natare.com). Built on a modern WordPress platform, the new corporate website transforms the digital presence of the global aquatic engineering leader into a secure, high-performance online experience that reflects the company's 50-year legacy of engineering innovation and manufacturing excellence.Employee-owned and operating across six continents, Natare is an international authority in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of custom stainless steel swimming pools, spas, and complete aquatic systems. To better support its global audience, Lounge Lizard reimagined its website architecture through a complete redesign and custom development initiative, replacing legacy infrastructure with a secure, scalable WordPress environment tailored for architects, engineers, contractors, and commercial developers."Working with Natare has been a standout experience because before a single word was written or a page designed, we went deep," says Ken Braun, Co-Founder of Lounge Lizard. "From the manufacturing floor to the executive team, we took the time to truly understand the business through our immersive on-site brand strategy workshop process. Great branding doesn't come from assumptions; it comes from immersion. The result is a sophisticated digital platform that reflects Natare's leadership and supports its future growth."The new website was designed to simplify the complex purchasing journey for commercial buyers by improving access to technical product catalogs, engineering specifications, filtration resources, and project documentation. Behind the scenes, Lounge Lizard modernized the site's backend with a consolidated WordPress architecture, replacing outdated integrations and implementing an enterprise-grade secure file-upload system capable of handling large architectural drawings and technical blueprints.Key deliverables of the digital transformation include:Enterprise Website DesignA premium, modern website design that reinforces Natare's global leadership while showcasing large-scale commercial aquatic projects through a refined user experience.Improved Information ArchitectureReorganized navigation and streamlined content pathways that make technical documentation, engineering resources, and product information easier to locate.Modern WordPress DevelopmentA cleaner, consolidated backend infrastructure that replaces multiple legacy integrations, simplifies website management, and supports long-term scalability.Secure Large File Upload SystemA hardened document submission platform that enables architects, engineers, and project partners to securely upload large blueprint and specification files.SEO Optimization & Responsive Web DesignTechnical SEO enhancements, responsive website design, performance optimization, and faster page load times to improve search engine visibility while delivering an excellent user experience across desktop and mobile devices.The completed website represents a significant digital transformation for Natare, replacing an aging web presence with a modern enterprise platform built for long-term growth, improved usability, and enhanced security. The project has already received enthusiastic feedback from the Natare team."Thank you for all your hard work, patience, and support throughout the whole process," stated the Natare project team in a joint statement. "You guys were awesome and so easy to work with. We absolutely love the new site and can't wait for everyone to see it!"Visit LoungeLizard.com to learn more about this project in our dedicated Natare case study: https://www.loungelizard.com/work/natare/ About Lounge LizardFor more than 25 years, Lounge Lizard has been creating high-impact digital experiences that drive growth for some of the world’s leading brands. We blend strategy, award-winning creativity, advanced technology, AI, and data-driven digital marketing to build powerful websites and marketing campaigns that elevate brands, increase visibility, engage audiences, and generate measurable revenue. Led by the creative vision of a Webby Awards judge, our team delivers top-shelf branding, web design, development, E-commerce, SEO, AI Search, and marketing solutions engineered to help brands stand out, outperform competitors, and thrive in today’s evolving digital landscape.About NatareNatare is a 100% employee-owned global leader in the engineering, manufacturing, and installation of custom stainless steel swimming pools, spas, water features, and advanced aquatic systems. For more than 50 years, the company has delivered innovative solutions for commercial, institutional, municipal, hospitality, and luxury residential projects across six continents.

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