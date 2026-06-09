Webby Awards Judge and Lounge Lizard Founder Ken Braun Joins Executive Speakers Bureau Roster

Lounge Lizard Logo 2026 Ken Braun, founder and Chief Brandtender of Lounge Lizard Worldwide, has joined the roster of Executive Speakers Bureau, one of the nation’s leading keynote speaker agencies.

A digital marketing pioneer, Webby Awards Judge, and Forbes contributor, Ken Braun brings 35 years of brand-building expertise to the keynote stage.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ken Braun, founder and Chief Brandtender of Lounge Lizard Worldwide and a veteran judge of the Webby Awards, has joined the roster of Executive Speakers Bureau , one of the nation’s leading keynote speaker agencies. The partnership makes Braun available for corporate conferences, industry events, leadership summits, and private engagements nationwide.Braun brings more than three decades of firsthand experience in digital marketing, branding, web design, and business growth to the speaking circuit. As a sitting Webby Awards judge, he helps evaluate some of the internet’s most innovative work each year alongside a select group of industry professionals. Widely regarded as the internet’s highest honor, the Webby Awards recognize excellence across websites, advertising, media, technology, and digital experiences.“I’ve spent 35 years in digital marketing, and what I’ve learned as a BJJ Blackbelt and in the market is that technique beats budget. Joining Executive Speakers Bureau gives me the chance to bring that message to stages where it can help companies rethink how they compete and win,” said Braun.Braun founded Lounge Lizard Worldwide in 1998 after leaving Madison Avenue, launching the agency from a spare bedroom with a $50-per-month marketing budget. By the end of its first year, the company had surpassed $1 million in revenue. Today, Lounge Lizard serves clients across a wide range of industries from offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington, D.C., Nashville, and other markets throughout the United States.In addition to leading the agency, Braun is a Forbes contributor and a frequent voice on web design, user experience, branding, search visibility, conversion strategy, and emerging technologies. His perspective is defined by more than 35 years of experience navigating the evolution of digital marketing from its earliest commercial days to today’s AI-driven landscape.His keynote presentations draw from both his business background and his experience as a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. Through his Black Belt Series, Braun applies principles such as discipline, leverage, adaptability, positioning, and strategic execution to business growth, leadership, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Speaking topics include competitive SEO, AI’s impact on marketing strategy, conversion-focused digital experiences, and business development in rapidly changing markets.“Ken is exactly the kind of speaker today’s event planners are looking for,” said Sharon Sexton, co-founder of Lounge Lizard Worldwide. “He has the real-world track record, the stage presence, and a signature framework that audiences immediately connect with. His Webby Awards experience reinforces what the industry already knows: Ken understands what it takes for brands to stand out at the highest level.”Braun is now available for booking through Executive Speakers Bureau for keynote presentations, panel appearances, and virtual engagements. Event organizers and conference producers can view his full speaker profile, demo reel, and topic menu at executivespeakers.com/speaker/ken-braun.###ABOUT KEN BRAUNKen Braun is the founder and Chief Brandtender of Lounge Lizard Worldwide, a nationally recognized digital agency with offices across the United States. A veteran Webby Awards judge, Forbes contributor, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, Braun has spent more than 35 years building high-performance brands online. He is available for keynote speaking engagements through the Executive Speakers Bureau at executivespeakers.com/speaker/ken-braun.ABOUT EXECUTIVE SPEAKERS BUREAUExecutive Speakers Bureau is one of the nation’s premier keynote speaker agencies, connecting event planners and organizations with world-class speakers across business, technology, leadership, marketing, and beyond. Learn more at executivespeakers.com.

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