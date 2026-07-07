Dr. Raman Mehrzad discusses how pregnancy and major weight loss create different body contouring needs, requiring individualized Mommy Makeover surgical planning.

Ocean Plastic Surgery Center discusses how pregnancy, major weight loss, and GLP-1 medications are changing body contouring consultation and surgical planning.

Patients today ask thoughtful questions. Our job is to explain why two people requesting the same procedure may require very different surgical plans based on their anatomy.” — Dr. Raman Mehrzad

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plastic Surgeons Report Two Distinct Body Restoration Patterns as Demand for Mommy Makeover Surgery Evolves Growing use of GLP-1 weight-loss medications is changing how surgeons evaluate body contouring after pregnancy and major weight loss, according to Dr. Raman Mehrzad.Plastic surgeons are increasingly evaluating two distinct groups of patients seeking Mommy Makeover surgery: women restoring body changes after pregnancy and breastfeeding, and patients seeking body contouring following major weight loss, including weight loss associated with GLP-1 medications. According to Dr. Raman Mehrzad of Ocean Plastic Surgery Center , the procedures performed may appear similar, but the underlying anatomical changes—and therefore the surgical planning—are often fundamentally different."The phrase 'Mommy Makeover' describes a combination of procedures, but it does not describe the anatomy," said Dr. Mehrzad. "A patient after pregnancy and a patient after significant weight loss may both benefit from abdominal and breast surgery, yet the reasons for those procedures and the way they are planned can be very different."According to Ocean Plastic Surgery Center, pregnancy most commonly produces stretching of the abdominal wall, separation of the abdominal muscles (diastasis recti), changes in breast volume following breastfeeding, and localized excess skin. Because these changes are concentrated primarily in the abdomen and breasts, many appropriately selected patients may be candidates for a single-stage surgical plan.Patients who have experienced substantial weight loss often present with a broader pattern of tissue changes. Years of skin expansion followed by significant weight reduction may leave excess skin affecting multiple regions of the body, including the abdomen, breasts, upper arms, back, flanks, buttocks, and thighs. For these patients, surgical planning frequently extends beyond a traditional Mommy Makeover and may involve staged body contouring procedures designed to balance operative time, recovery, and overall safety."The anatomical changes created by pregnancy and by major weight loss are not identical," Dr. Mehrzad said. "The treatment plan should reflect the patient's anatomy rather than the label attached to the procedure."Ocean Plastic Surgery Center reports increasing consultation requests from patients who have lost weight with GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. According to Dr. Mehrzad, these patients often have questions about whether a Mommy Makeover is appropriate or whether more extensive post-weight-loss body contouring should be considered.The practice notes that surgical planning typically includes evaluation of weight stability, body mass index, skin quality, tissue elasticity, previous abdominal surgery, pregnancy history, distribution of excess skin, breast anatomy, overall health, and anticipated recovery. These factors help determine whether procedures may reasonably be combined into a single operation or whether a staged approach is more appropriate.Dr. Mehrzad also observes that patient education has become an increasingly important part of the consultation process as individuals arrive with information gathered from online resources and AI-assisted search platforms. Rather than recommending a standard combination of procedures, consultations focus on explaining how anatomy, recovery considerations, and long-term goals influence surgical decision-making."Patients today often come to consultations with very thoughtful questions," Dr. Mehrzad said. "One of the most important parts of the discussion is helping patients understand why two people requesting the same operation may ultimately receive very different surgical recommendations."According to Ocean Plastic Surgery Center, the growing diversity of patients seeking body contouring reflects broader changes in obesity treatment, weight-loss therapies, and patient education. As these trends continue to evolve, individualized surgical planning remains central to achieving safe, balanced, and durable outcomes.About Ocean Plastic Surgery CenterOcean Plastic Surgery Center is a plastic surgery practice located in Los Alamitos serving patients throughout Southern California. Led by Dr. Raman Mehrzad, the practice specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breasts, and body with an emphasis on evidence-based treatment planning, patient education, and individualized surgical care.

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