Ocean Plastic Surgery Center reports growing demand for hidden-incision breast augmentation as patients seek natural-looking results with minimal scarring.

Patients are more informed than ever. The best outcomes come from individualized surgical planning, thoughtful consultation, and selecting the approach that best fits each patient's anatomy and goals.” — Raman Mehrzad, M.D.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California Practice Reports Growing Interest in Hidden-Incision Breast Augmentation Ocean Plastic Surgery Center says patients increasingly research incision placement and natural-looking outcomes before pursuing breast augmentation surgery.Ocean Plastic Surgery Center in Los Alamitos, California, reports increasing patient interest in hidden-incision breast augmentation as women throughout Southern California seek breast enhancement procedures designed to minimize visible scarring while maintaining natural-looking results.According to plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Raman Mehrzad, consultation trends have evolved significantly over the past several years as patients spend more time researching surgical techniques before meeting with a plastic surgeon."Patients today are extraordinarily informed," said Dr. Raman Mehrzad. "Many consultations begin with detailed questions about incision placement, implant positioning, recovery, and how breast augmentation can be performed while keeping visible signs of surgery to a minimum."One technique receiving increasing attention is transaxillary breast augmentation, commonly referred to by patients as hidden-incision breast augmentation or scarless breast augmentation . The procedure places the incision within the natural crease of the underarm rather than directly on the breast. Although every surgical procedure creates a scar, the transaxillary approach avoids placing a scar on the breast itself and may be an appropriate option for selected patients depending on their anatomy and surgical goals.According to Ocean Plastic Surgery Center, patient interest reflects a broader shift toward procedures that emphasize natural body proportions, individualized surgical planning, and discreet aesthetic outcomes rather than dramatic cosmetic change."The incision is only one part of a successful breast augmentation," Dr. Mehrzad said. "The overall result depends on careful evaluation of anatomy, implant dimensions, tissue characteristics, breast proportions, and long-term aesthetic planning. Every surgical recommendation should be based on the individual patient rather than a single technique."The practice reports that many women seeking breast augmentation are increasingly asking about implant size, implant position, recovery timelines, and incision options before scheduling surgery. According to Dr. Mehrzad, these discussions allow patients to better understand the advantages and limitations of different surgical approaches and to make informed decisions based on their anatomy and treatment goals.Ocean Plastic Surgery Center notes that candidacy for hidden-incision breast augmentation varies among patients. Factors including chest wall anatomy, breast shape, soft-tissue characteristics, implant selection, previous surgery, and overall aesthetic objectives all contribute to determining the most appropriate surgical approach. As with all surgical procedures, results and scar appearance vary between individuals.According to the practice, growing patient education through online resources and AI-assisted search platforms has changed the consultation process by encouraging more in-depth conversations about surgical planning rather than focusing solely on implant size."Patients are asking more thoughtful questions than ever before," Dr. Mehrzad said. "The consultation has become an opportunity to explain not only which procedure may be appropriate, but also why a particular surgical plan is recommended for that individual."Ocean Plastic Surgery Center serves patients throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Newport Beach, Irvine, and surrounding Southern California communities, providing cosmetic surgery of the breasts, body, and face.About Ocean Plastic Surgery CenterOcean Plastic Surgery Center is a plastic surgery practice located in Los Alamitos serving patients throughout Southern California. Led by Dr. Raman Mehrzad, the practice specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breasts, and body with an emphasis on evidence-based treatment planning, patient education, and individualized surgical care.

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