FiveNines Group completes data centre project in Europe

Inside typical data centre room

LONDON - FiveNines Group is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 9.6MW data centre in Europe.

We are delighted to have successfully delivered a data centre in partnership with an international client. ” — FiveNines CEO Gerry Curran

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The facility was delivered in accordance with LEED Gold sustainability standards, which stipulate robust requirements for key criteria such as energy-efficiency, water conservation and materials. The project was delivered on schedule under a full general contractor model with a strong emphasis on health and safety, whilst achieving zero lost-time incidents.

FiveNines CEO Gerry Curran said: “We are delighted to have successfully delivered a data centre in partnership with an international client. This milestone demonstrates the capability of FiveNines to execute complex infrastructure projects while maintaining exceptional safety and environmental performance. I’d like to thank our project team and supply chain partners for their commitment and professionalism.”

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards are a globally-recognised certification system administered by the U.S. Green Building Council. It establishes a sustainability framework for healthy, efficient, and cost-effective construction, including environmental benefits.

The European project saw a peak workforce of 560 individuals achieve 832,000 working hours without an LTI (Lost Time Incident). The project also achieved an AFR (Accident Frequency Rate) of 0.21, representing a strong safety performance.

Wellbeing Initiatives included Daily Golden Hour leadership tours by an EHS team in conjunction with FiveNines management, and a Positive Safety Recognition programme that rewarded safe performance. Occupational health initiatives included proactive Employee Assistance Programmes that focused on worker wellbeing and early intervention. The data centre has now been issued with a TOC (Taking Over Certificate) for final handover.

The infrastructure project represents an important milestone for the UK-headquartered FiveNines Group, which was formed following a management buyout led by Curran, a construction professional with more than 30 years' experience delivering complex major projects.

The FiveNines board also includes Ramnik Kapur as CFO, who has held senior roles at a number of companies, and Non-Executive Directors Kelly Wakeman, Ian Hudson, and vastly experienced tech entrepreneur Michael Tobin CBE.

Editor’s Notes:

Key project highlights include:

• 9.6MW hyperscale data centre delivered under a full General Contractor model.

• Successful achievement of Taking Over Certificate (TOC).

• Over 832,000 hours worked without a Lost Time Incident.

• Peak workforce of 560 personnel.

• Accident Frequency Rate (AFR) of 0.21.

• Advanced BIM coordination and digital delivery processes.

• Collaborative design development and constructability optimisation.

• Successful commissioning and operational readiness programme.

• Delivery aligned with LEED Gold sustainability objectives.

• Facility designed to support approximately 1.16 PUE and 0.03 L/kWh WUE performance targets.

• Strong collaboration across client, design, commissioning, and trade partner teams.



FiveNines is a fully independent international data centre infrastructure business that was established following a management buyout. The FiveNines delivery team is drawn from construction professionals with a vast experience of delivering data centre projects since 2018. The standard for mission critical systems is 99.999% uptime, (referred to as ‘five-nines’ availability). Hence the name FiveNines Group, which strives to also deliver the last 0.001%.

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ENDS

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