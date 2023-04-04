Crypto-renegade Beeple Opens Solo Exhibition in London

Beeple's Everydays sold for a record breaking $69m

W1 Curates has joined forces with art collector Cozomo de’ Medici to give digital art fans and NFT loyalists an opportunity to view never before seen works

W1 Curates is focused on bridging the gap between traditional and digital art and to that end has opened up an immersive space to best represent the ever-increasing number of talented digital artists.” — Mark Dale

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- •Beeple opens his first fully immersive show on Saturday 8th April in London to include a launch event and private book signing open to the public.

•W1 Curates expects fans to flock to the gallery after 'rock star' welcome caused long queues at the New York show.

•Exhibition of Beeple's works to run throughout April.

W1 Curates has joined forces with renowned art collector Cozomo de’ Medici to give digital art fans and NFT loyalists a unique opportunity to attend an exhibition of never before seen works by Michael Joseph Winkelmann on Saturday, April 8th.

Better known as Beeple, Winkelmann rose to worldwide acclaim during the NFT boom in 2021, culminating in the record-breaking $69 million sale of his digital collage, ‘Everydays: The First 5000 Days’ at Christie’s.

The single-lot auction rocketed NFTs to worldwide mainstream consciousness and attracted a new generation of collectors.

Hosted at W1 Curates on 161-167 Oxford Street, this will be Beeple’s second solo exhibition: his first gallery show in Tribeca, Manhattan caused chaos on the streets when the artist received a “rock-star welcome” with celebrities like Jimmy Fallon turning up amidst a “cavalry of crypto enthusiasts”.

Organisers expect similar scenes in the heart of London due to Winkelmann’s international celebrity and cult status among blockchain’s most fervent supporters. With a millions-strong social media following, Beeple is considered the world’s most famous digital artist, and among the top three most valuable living artists.

This highly anticipated presentation of digital works in collaboration with Swiss luxury watchmakers Richard Mille offers a unique opportunity for digital art enthusiasts to experience Beeple in a rare encounter outside of his native USA and will include a book signing at the gallery between 1-2 pm followed by a VIP opening from 8 pm to midnight with tickets available on the website https://www.w1curates.com/).

The renegade artist has spent two decades perfecting obscure and satirical visions of the ambiguity of the human future, which proved a massive hit with a crypto community where ideas of corporate-led dystopias and technological accelerationism resonate strongly. Now Beeple is looking to transfer the concept to physical spaces for the enjoyment of the wider art world, as evidenced by exhibitions in New York and now London.

A further exhibition showcasing the full range of the artist's physical work opens to the public on 11th April at W1 Curates 6-9 Timber St, London EC1Y 0TQ for the remainder of April and will include his unseen works on canvas.

Mark Dale, Founder & CEO of W1 Curates said: "W1 Curates is focused on bridging the gap between traditional and digital art and to that end has opened up an immersive space to best represent the ever-increasing number of talented digital artists.

"We've collaborated with some of the foremost traditional artists in the world including Nick Knight, David LaChapelle, David Bailey, Michael Craig Martin, and featured key artists like Tracey Emin, Kaws, and Jeff Koons. We are now delighted to host this exhibition of the works of Beeple, who is the biggest and the best in digital art.”

Following the successful New York show, Winkelmann said: “I’m an outsider in the traditional art world. I didn’t really feel like that until recently because I have been making this work in the digital art community for a very long time.

“I do view this as the next chapter of art history."

The exhibition on Saturday 8th April is free and open to the public. Tickets to the book signing and launch are available from W1 Curates website: https://www.w1curates.com/).

Ends

Notes to Editor

Beeple creates digital stills, video, film, and physical works which often depict contemporary or futuristic figuration in phantasmagorical, utopian, or dystopian landscapes, satirising current events with recognisable figures from popular culture and politics. He also works in the traditional mediums of painting, drawing, and sculpture to create what he calls “physicals”, using his digital images as the basis. Although his artworks are often overtly politicised and irreverent, his artistic language is never divisive but rather treads the fine line between the serious and the facetious. His first London show, and fully immersive exhibition anywhere in the world, comes on the heels of the opening of Beeple Studios in Charleston, South Carolina, and the release of his book, "Beeple: Everydays, The First 5000 Days" and affords an unrivalled chance for the press and public to meet the artist who’s sent shockwaves around the art world in the past five years.

Located in the heart of London, W1 Curates represents the most influential digital artists in the world and prides itself on showcasing art and creators at the world-class gallery level. Using technology purposely executed to deliver the best and most cutting-edge projects in Art, Fashion, and Music, it showcases creative content with unparalleled innovation and unprecedented reach. Wraparound technology covers the exterior of Flannels’ London flagship store, rendering its façade into an extraordinary public art exhibition on one of the world’s busiest shopping streets with an average daily footfall of half a million visitors.

Cozomo de' Medici, the pseudonymous NFT collector, investor, and thought leader who first appeared on the crypto art scene in 2021, has amassed a large and diverse collection of digital art on the blockchain, including major works by Sam Spratt, DeeKay Motion, and XCOPY, and is now one of the most prominent and influential names in the digital art community. The self-styled "grand patron of the digital art renaissance" is a major proponent of Crypto and Web3, and recently donated 22 blockchain artworks to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the first and largest donation of its kind to an American museum, with the goal of bridging the worlds of on-chain and contemporary art.

He is delighted to be partnering with W1 Curates in producing a series of exhibitions that will be viewed by millions and sees Beeple, the first in the series, as the next step in his proclaimed mission to put digital art in every home.

Since it was founded in 2001, Richard Mille has created extreme timepieces using techniques and materials that evolved from the most innovative engineering sectors, particularly Formula 1. These no-compromise watches are now recognized as marvels of technology, designed for those passionate about the marriage of mechanics, aesthetics, and the finest traditions of Swiss watchmaking.