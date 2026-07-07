Another Banner Year for Bald Eagles

DNR’s survey of nesting bald eagles in Georgia covered less territory than usual this year. But the results point to a population that continues to soar, with above-average nesting success in all areas checked.

Factors such as the March retirement of survey leader Dr. Bob Sargent (some follow-up flights are usually done in April) and bad weather canceling some northeast Georgia nest checks yielded a smaller sample size. However, nearly half of all known eagle nests in the state were monitored, providing a reliable measure of productivity for our national bird, according to Sargent.

Of 119 occupied nest territories recorded, 101 were successful, fledging 170 eaglets (1.7 per nest) – an 85 percent success rate. The totals for both nest success and fledging topped long-term averages.

Accounting for nests not checked, Sargent said the findings suggest Georgia again had over 200 nests, as it has since 2015. The number of nesting eagles also is still increasing in some areas, although that trend has slowed the last 10 years.

“This year’s results reflect a population that is having a strong year acquiring food resources and has clearly bounced back from the serious hit productivity took – especially on the coast – during the initial avian influenza outbreak in 2022.

“Unfortunately, we have evidence that the disease persists in Georgia and elsewhere across the U.S. But our survey shows that these magnificent birds are resilient.”

Learn more about this year’s survey.

A bald eagle on the nest in north Georgia (Ron Goldfarb/Special to GaDNR)

NESTING IN GEORGIA/AT A GLANCE

Occupied bald eagle nest territories: 119*

Successful nests: 101

Young fledged: 170 (1.68 per nest)

New nests (first time surveyed): 11

Overall nest success rate: 85%

By region:

Coast: 81 occupied nests; 66 successful; 112 young fledged; three new nests

Northeast-central: 22 occupied; 20 successful; 31 young fledged; four new nests

Nests not monitored by flights: 16 occupied; 15 successful; 27 young fledged; four new nests

*In areas surveyed (not statewide).

KEEP THEM FLYING

Georgia’s bald eagle license plates provide vital support for DNR work to conserve native wildlife, including these iconic raptors. Buy or renew a bald eagle plate and join the drive to help them thrive!

Top: An adult eagle takes flight at Lake Allatoona (Ron Goldfarb/Special to GaDNR)

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