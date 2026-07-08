Oilex Invests in AI-Powered Operations, Deploying PitCrew Across Its Full Grease Monkey Network

Largest Grease Monkey franchisee in the U.S. begins 35-location rollout of PitCrew by Leverege, seeing 18% faster service times and double-digit delay reduction

PitCrew’s AI-powered platform gives Oilex deeper operational visibility. ... It’s a smarter, more data-driven way to run our business.” — Ron Morrow Jr., President, Oilex

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oilex , the largest Grease Monkey franchisee in the United States, has selected PitCrew as its AI-powered operations platform and is deploying it across all 35 of its Grease Monkey locations in Colorado, Arizona, Texas and Montana.The decision follows a successful multi-store pilot conducted at four of Oilex's Grease Monkey locations. Across the pilot stores, PitCrew delivered measurable reductions in service times and delayed service rates — results that drove Oilex's decision to bring the platform to its full network.“As the largest Grease Monkey franchisee in the country, delivering fast, reliable service to our customers is non-negotiable. PitCrew’s AI-powered platform gives Oilex deeper operational visibility, allowing us to enhance speed of service, improve execution, and elevate security across our stores. It’s a smarter, more data-driven way to run our business.”Ron Morrow Jr., President, OilexDuring the pilot, PitCrew connected to each store's existing camera infrastructure to give managers and technicians a live view of bay activity, automatic service tracking, and real-time delay alerts for over 4,200 services — without requiring changes to existing equipment or workflows. Store managers used the platform to identify bottlenecks, coach technicians, and proactively update customers when services ran long.Using PitCrew service data, Oilex drove service time reductions of more than 3.5 minutes per vehicle at its top pilot location — and cut average service times by 2 minutes across all four pilot stores. Oilex also reduced delayed service rates across its locations by as much as 16 percentage points over the course of the pilot.When measured across the volume of services Oilex runs network-wide, those gains translate directly to throughput, revenue per bay, and customer retention — a return profile that made full-network deployment the clear next step.The deployment also establishes PitCrew as Oilex's video management solution across its full network, giving the company a single platform for bay intelligence, performance tracking, security monitoring, and loss prevention, eliminating the need to maintain a separate VMS.“Oilex is exactly the kind of operator that gets the most out of PitCrew. They came in with clear priorities, asked sharp questions, and moved decisively once they saw the data. Expanding to their full footprint is the right call — they've built a culture where this kind of operational intelligence can actually take root and compound over time. In a business where margins are tight and customer experience drives retention, having real-time visibility across 35+ locations is a competitive advantage, and Oilex is taking the lead.”Calum McClelland, COO, LeveregeOilex becomes the first Grease Monkey franchisee to deploy AI-powered service bay intelligence across its entire network, providing chainwide visibility and operational consistency that extends well beyond what any single-store or partial deployment can deliver.With deployment now underway, every Oilex location will gain access to the same real-time performance dashboards, delay analytics, and operational visibility currently live at the pilot stores. The move raises the bar on what modern network operations look like, and sets AI-powered visibility as the baseline for serious multi-unit operators.About OilexOilex is the largest Grease Monkeyfranchisee in the country, operating multiple locations and two brands across the western United States. With a strong emphasis on customer experience, employee development, and community involvement, Oilex continues to grow with purpose while delivering fast, reliable automotive maintenance services.About PitCrew by LeveregePitCrew is an AI-powered operations platform built for automotive service centers. By connecting to a location's existing camera infrastructure, PitCrew gives managers and technicians real-time visibility into store activity, automatic service tracking, live performance dashboards, delay analytics, and video monitoring. PitCrew serves automotive service operators of all types — from quick lube and oil change centers to tire service locations and full-service garages — with AI-powered bay tracking deployed across locations throughout North America.For more information, visit leverege.com/pitcrew or contact pitcrew@leverege.com.

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