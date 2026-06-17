Atlantic Coast Enterprises, Jiffy Lube Franchise, Invests In AI-Powered Operations, Deploys PitCrew Across All 66 Stores

One of the nation's largest Jiffy Lube franchisees brings PitCrew to more than 66 locations after pilot delivers double-digit improvement in service speed.

The PitCrew team was relentless and focused and they met our Phase 1 initiatives and objectives. ... There is little doubt in our minds that the platform will improve our business profitability” — Rich Jennings (RJ), Director of Operations, Atlantic Coast Enterprises

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantic Coast Enterprises (ACE), one of the nation's largest Jiffy Lube franchise partners, today announced the full-network deployment of PitCrew by Leverege , the AI-powered operations platform built for automotive service centers. The agreement brings PitCrew to more than 66 ACE locations, following a multi-store pilot in which ACE saw significant improvements in service speed and operational performance across its South Florida locations.“This was our 2nd pilot using AI cameras. The first attempt with another provider did not meet our expectations and metrics. In 2025, we interviewed 3 other companies and found PitCrew by Leverege to be far and away the best suited and most prepared to be our partner in building OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE through the use of AI bay intelligence. The pilot had challenges as we expected, but the PitCrew team was relentless and focused and they met our Phase 1 initiatives and objectives. As a result, we made the decision to embrace a long-term relationship and a full company launch. There is little doubt in our minds that the platform will improve our business profitability; put the “Jiffy” on display with our guests (speed of service); and enhance our security surveillance. And it will further enhance our internal competitive spirit between teams on Speed of Service results – Who is the FASTEST TEAM today? HEALTHY COMPETITION AMONGST TEAMS IS PART OF OUR ACE CULTURE!!”- Rich Jennings (RJ), Director of Operations, Atlantic Coast Enterprises“I’ve been consistently impressed with ACE’s combination of operational discipline and willingness to adopt new technology. They already run a tight ship but they’re not complacent. Their leadership understood immediately what real-time bay visibility could mean for an operation at their scale and they fully committed. The results across their network speak for themselves. As the industry gets more competitive, the gap between operators who have this kind of intelligence built into their daily workflow and those who don't is only going to grow.”- Calum McClelland, COO, LeveregeDuring the pilot, PitCrew tracked and analyzed more than 15,000 services, giving store and market managers real-time visibility into operational performance across their locations. At ACE's top-performing pilot store, PitCrew reduced average oil change service times by 15.8% — bringing average times down by more than two minutes — and cut delayed services by 20.1 percentage points, with fewer than 1 in 7 services running late by the end of the pilot.Atlantic Coast Enterprises becomes the first Jiffy Lube franchisee to deploy AI-powered service bay intelligence across its entire network, giving ACE chainwide visibility and consistency that extends well beyond what any single-store or partial deployment can deliver.Full rollout is already underway across ACE's network, and ACE expects PitCrew to return a significant multiple of its total investment. As fast lube operators face rising labor costs and customer expectations for speed, ACE's decision signals a broader shift toward AI-powered visibility as a baseline operating requirement.About Atlantic Coast EnterprisesHeadquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Atlantic Coast Enterprises (d.b.a. ACE Jiffy Lube) operates 66 Jiffy Lube service centers across South Florida, the Tampa Bay region, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Western Massachusetts. As one of the nation's largest and highest-performing Jiffy Lube franchise organizations, ACE is committed to providing exceptional automotive preventive maintenance services, operational excellence, and outstanding customer experiences.About PitCrew by LeveregePitCrew is an AI-powered operations platform built for automotive service centers. By connecting to a location's existing camera infrastructure, PitCrew gives managers and technicians real-time visibility into store activity, automatic service tracking, live performance dashboards, delay analytics, and video monitoring. PitCrew serves automotive service operators of all types — from quick lube and oil change centers to tire service locations and full-service garages — with AI-powered bay tracking deployed across locations throughout North America.For more information, visit leverege.com/pitcrew or contact pitcrew@leverege.com.

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