DGTRA Earns Second Consecutive ISO 19650 Certification from British Standards Institution(BSI)

Second Consecutive ISO 19650 Certification from BSI

DGTRA's second consecutive certification by BSI reinforces its commitment to global best practices in information management and digital project delivery.

Earning our ISO 19650 certification for the second consecutive cycle is an important milestone for DGTRA” — Sunil Joshi, Founder and CEO of DGTRA Consultancy Private Limited.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent certification reaffirms DGTRA's sustained commitment to information management, digital project delivery, and internationally recognized best practices.The British Standards Institution (BSI) has awarded DGTRA a second consecutive certification, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to global best practices in information management and digital project delivery.Pune, India – July 7, 2026 – DGTRA Consultancy, a leading provider of Digital Engineering, BIM Consulting , Information Management, and Digital Project Delivery services, announced it has earned its second consecutive ISO 19650 Certification after an independent assessment by the British Standards Institution (BSI). This achievement marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth and demonstrates the maturity of its Information Management System, reinforcing its commitment to internationally recognized best practices in digital delivery.Achieving ISO 19650 certification is a significant accomplishment for any organization. Earning it for a second consecutive cycle reflects a deeper level of organizational maturity, demonstrating that the required governance, processes, competencies, and culture are firmly embedded across the business. This ensures consistent and repeatable delivery of high-quality information management practices.ISO 19650 is an internationally recognized framework for organizing and digitizing information for built assets using Building Information Modelling (BIM). It establishes best practices for managing project information throughout the asset lifecycle, enabling improved collaboration, reduced risk, enhanced transparency, and better decision-making across design, construction, and operations.In recent years, DGTRA has strengthened its Information Management capabilities by implementing standardized workflows, structured Common Data Environment (CDE) practices, robust information governance, quality assurance processes, and ongoing competency development across its multidisciplinary teams. These efforts enable the company to consistently deliver projects aligned with international digital construction standards in commercial buildings, infrastructure, industrial facilities, healthcare, aviation, transportation, and data centre developments.“Earning our ISO 19650 certification for the second consecutive cycle is an important milestone for DGTRA,” said Sunil Joshi, Founder and CEO of DGTRA Consultancy Private Limited.“The first certification demonstrated that we had successfully established an Information Management System aligned with international best practices. Achieving the certification again is even more meaningful because it validates the maturity of our organization. It confirms that our people, processes, leadership, and culture consistently operate within globally recognized information management principles while continuously evolving through a culture of improvement.”He added, “As digital delivery becomes increasingly central to the built environment, our clients expect more than technical capability. They expect governance, consistency, transparency, and confidence in how project information is managed. This achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering projects that meet the highest international standards while helping our clients accelerate their own digital transformation journeys.”This certification supports DGTRA’s expanding portfolio of BIM Consulting, Information Management Advisory, Digital Project Management, BIM Production Services, Common Data Environment (CDE) implementation, ISO 19650 consulting, Digital Twin enablement, BIM automation, and digital transformation services for clients in India, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.As governments, developers, and infrastructure owners adopt structured information management and digital delivery frameworks, DGTRA continues to invest in advanced capabilities that help clients improve project certainty, enhance collaboration, reduce lifecycle costs, and build resilient digital asset information ecosystems.With its second consecutive ISO 19650 Certification from BSI, DGTRA further strengthens its position as one of India’s leading digital engineering and information management consultancies, committed to delivering globally benchmarked solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Infrastructure, and Owner-Operator sectors.About DGTRA Consultancy Private LimitedDGTRA Consultancy Private Limited is a specialist Digital Engineering and BIM Consulting company providing Information Management, BIM Consultancy, Digital Project Management, BIM Production, Common Data Environment (CDE) implementation, BIM Automation, Digital Twins, Project Controls, and Digital Transformation services for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Infrastructure, and Owner-Operator sectors. Headquartered in Pune, India, DGTRA supports clients across multiple international markets by helping organizations implement globally recognized digital delivery standards and technologies that improve project certainty, collaboration, and operational performance.

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