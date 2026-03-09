DGTRA Expands India Presence with New Office in Kochi’s Infopark Kakkanad

New Kochi office strengthens DGTRA’s BIM consulting and digital delivery capabilities while creating career opportunities for engineering talent in Kerala

KOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --DGTRA, a technology solutions consultancy specializing in project efficiency, BIM consulting , and digital transformation for the built environment industry, has announced the opening of its third office in India, located at Infopark Kakkanad in Kochi, Kerala. The expansion represents an important milestone in the company’s continued growth and its commitment to strengthening delivery capabilities while engaging with emerging technology ecosystems across the country.The new Kochi office will support DGTRA’s expanding portfolio of digital transformation initiatives across the built environment sector. With expertise spanning BIM consulting, project management, engineering services, asset information management, and digital technology solutions, DGTRA enables organizations to modernize project delivery, improve collaboration, and enhance operational efficiency across the lifecycle of infrastructure and construction projects.Located within Infopark Kakkanad, one of South India’s fastest-growing technology hubs, the Kochi office will serve as an important delivery and talent development center for DGTRA’s operations. The region offers access to a strong pool of engineering graduates and technology professionals, enabling the company to expand its teams while supporting complex digital transformation programs for Indian and global clients.Teams based in the Kochi center will contribute to a wide range of projects involving BIM consulting services, digital project delivery frameworks, asset information modeling, scan-to-BIM solutions, and digital twin support. These capabilities help organizations improve project coordination, streamline data management, and create more efficient and transparent construction workflows.As part of its regional engagement initiatives, DGTRA has also begun building partnerships with local academic institutions to promote industry exposure and talent development. Recently, the company conducted a technology bootcamp at Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology (RSET) in Kochi."Kochi offers strong engineering talent and a growing technology ecosystem. Our presence here allows us to expand our delivery capabilities while creating meaningful opportunities for emerging professionals in the region."Commenting on the expansion, Sheetal Awale, Head – Quality & Delivery Processes at DGTRA, said: The bootcamp introduced students to practical applications of BIM services, digital construction workflows, and modern project management technologies used in large infrastructure and engineering projects. Through interactive sessions led by DGTRA professionals, students gained insight into real-world project delivery environments and the growing role of digital technologies in the built environment sector.Following the bootcamp, DGTRA also conducted a campus recruitment drive at Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology -RSET (accredited with an ‘A’ grade by NAAC), selecting 10 students from the institution to join the company. The selected graduates will become part of DGTRA’s delivery team and will contribute to projects involving BIM modeling, project controls, engineering coordination, and digital technology implementation.DGTRA’s collaboration with RSET reflects the company’s broader approach of investing in local talent development and industry-academia partnerships. By engaging directly with educational institutions, the company aims to help bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, enabling students to transition effectively into professional technology roles.Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Anand Anto, Placement Officer at RSET, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with DGTRA as they expand their presence in Kochi. The bootcamp offered our students valuable exposure to industry practices and emerging technologies. We believe this partnership will provide our students with meaningful learning and career opportunities, and we wish DGTRA continued success with their new office."With its third office now operational in India, DGTRA continues to reinforce its strategy of combining global delivery expertise with regional talent development, helping organizations successfully navigate complex infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives.About DGTRADGTRA is a technology solutions consultancy specializing in project and business efficiency enhancement for the built environment industry. Founded in Pune, India in 2018, DGTRA works as a systems integration and consulting partner to leading infrastructure, engineering, and construction organizations in India and across global markets.The company helps project owners, consultants, and contractors improve project outcomes through ISO 19650 compliant BIM consulting, digital engineering, project controls, and advanced technology solutions such as digital twins, 5D BIM, and Common Data Environments (CDE).For more information, visit www.dgtra.com Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.