OriginChain Appoints bluarrows as GCC Partner to Expand AI-Native Database Solutions

OriginChain has appointed bluarrows as its strategic Channel Partner for India and the GCC, expanding regional access to OriginChainDB, an AI-native multi-model database that unifies SQL, Vector, Graph, Full-Text Search, and Natural Language capabilities

OriginChain names bluarrows as its GCC partner to expand enterprise adoption of OriginChainDB, an AI-native multi-model database platform.

The future of enterprise AI starts with a unified data platform that removes complexity and empowers innovation at scale.” — Rajesh Ravi Menon, Director, bluarrows

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OriginChain , the company behind OriginChainDB , has appointed bluarrows Marketing Management as its official strategic channel partner for the GCC, marking a significant step in expanding access to its AI-native multi-model database platform across the Middle East.The partnership will enable enterprises in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman to adopt next-generation data infrastructure designed to support artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and enterprise-scale digital transformation.Unlike traditional database platforms that require multiple technologies for different workloads, OriginChainDB brings together SQL, Vector, Graph, Full-Text Search, Document, Time-Series, and Natural Language Query capabilities within a single platform and connection string. Available as a secure single-tenant cloud or on-premises deployment, the platform enables organizations to simplify architecture, reduce infrastructure complexity, and accelerate AI application development.As the official GCC partner, bluarrows will lead regional business development, enterprise engagement, strategic alliances, and solution consulting, helping organizations modernize their data ecosystems with AI-ready technologies. The collaboration will focus on industries including financial services, healthcare, retail, government, education, logistics, telecommunications, and manufacturing."Enterprise AI requires a new generation of databases that can manage diverse data models efficiently while remaining secure and scalable," said Zaheer Kazi, Founder & CEO of OriginChain. "Through our partnership with bluarrows, we are excited to make OriginChainDB more accessible to organizations across the GCC as they accelerate their AI and digital transformation initiatives."Rajesh Ravi Menon, Director of bluarrows Marketing Management, added, "Organizations are increasingly looking for intelligent data platforms that eliminate complexity while supporting AI innovation. OriginChainDB delivers exactly that by unifying multiple data capabilities within a single platform. We look forward to helping enterprises across the GCC adopt this technology to build scalable, future-ready applications."The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping enterprises simplify data management while enabling AI-driven innovation through a unified, secure, and enterprise-ready database platform.About OriginChainOriginChain develops enterprise AI infrastructure solutions, including OriginChainDB, an AI-native multi-model database platform that integrates SQL, Vector, Graph, Full-Text Search, Document, Time-Series, and Natural Language capabilities into a single solution.About bluarrows Marketing Managementbluarrows Marketing Management is a Dubai-based business development, partnerships, AI advisory, and technology consulting company that helps organizations accelerate digital transformation across the GCC through strategic technology partnerships and enterprise solutions.Media ContactRajesh Ravi MenonDirectorbluarrows Marketing Management

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