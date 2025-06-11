Tunisian Voice, Global Vision; Nawres Hichri Emerges as a New Icon in Dubai’s Style and Culture Scene

Blending North African Elegance with Cosmopolitan Flair, Nawres Hichri Redefines Fashion and Cultural Influence in the Heart of the UAE.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold new voice is emerging in the Gulf’s fashion and lifestyle landscape, blending the elegance of Tunisia with the ambition of the future. Nawres Hichri, a Tunisian creative and rising brand ambassador, is making her mark in Dubai—not just as a model, but as a storyteller, cultural bridge, and advocate for authentic representation.Born and raised in Hammamet, Tunisia’s Mediterranean heartland, Nawres was immersed in tradition, resilience, and beauty. “My childhood was filled with creativity and the freedom to dream without limits,” she says. That passion first brought her to magazine covers in Tunisia, and now to the heart of Dubai’s fashion scene.Today, Nawres shines as a prominent face representing Arab and North African beauty on a global stage. With a strong academic background and experience in public service, she seamlessly blends intelligence with elegance. She describes her public persona as “bold, graceful, and unapologetic”—a reflection of her mission to challenge stereotypes while staying true to her roots.Her collaborations span from global fashion houses like Dior and Fenty Beauty to regional brands celebrating Arab heritage. Nawres seeks partnerships that align with her core values: authenticity, inclusivity, and empowerment. She aims to use her influence beyond fashion, championing women’s rights, mental health awareness, and access to education—believing that “fashion and influence must always serve a meaningful purpose.”Since moving to Dubai, Nawres has found deep inspiration in the city’s dynamic and supportive creative community. “Dubai is where fashion, culture, and ambition meet. I came here to grow and be part of something bigger,” she reflects.Looking ahead, Nawres envisions leading global campaigns that celebrate marginalized voices and cultures. Her ultimate dream? A worldwide initiative that showcases true beauty—spotlighting talents from Africa and the Middle East and offering them a platform to shine.“Tunisia gave me roots. Dubai gave me wings. I want to be the voice that connects tradition with the future,” Nawres concludes.For the latest updates and to connect, follow Nawres Hichri on her official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nawres.hichri?igsh=YjVucG10enZ3YWZq or at @nawres.hichri on instagramAs the Gulf region enters a new era of values-driven fashion and broader cultural vision, Nawres Hichri stands out as a radiant symbol of what lies ahead.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.