Sciences Dialogues: building a shared vision across UNESCO’s unified Sciences Sector

Held on a bi-weekly basis and bringing together colleagues from Headquarters, field offices and institutes, the series offered an informal yet structured space for exchange, enabling staff to share regional experiences, introduce their teams and explore opportunities for stronger interdisciplinary collaboration

The alternation between natural sciences-led and social and human sciences-led themes brought a dynamism of its own, opening space for new ideas across fields as varied as human rights, ecological sciences, youth and sport, or disaster risk reduction. Across its eight sessions, the series confirmed the potential of cross-fertilisation between disciplines, surfacing concrete opportunities for closer collaboration while deepening colleagues' appreciation of one another's comparative strengths and reinforcing a shared identity within the unified Sciences Sector.