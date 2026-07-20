“Zooza will stay with me”: How Art Is Helping Internally-displaced Children Heal and Recover

For Zahraa, a small handmade toy became something she could hold on to beyond the walls of the collective shelter where she is currently living. Like many children affected by displacement, she needed more than a temporary place to stay; she needed a space to express herself, feel heard, and reconnect with a sense of safety and normalcy.

Across Lebanon, children and youth continue to face the emotional impact of displacement. While ensuring access to education remains essential, recovery also means addressing their mental health and psychosocial needs—creating spaces where they can process their experiences, rebuild connections, and regain confidence.

To respond to these needs, UNESCO, through the Multi-Year Resilience Programme (MYRP), funded by Education Cannot Wait (ECW), and in partnership with Tree House NGO, implemented a mental health and psychosocial support programme through art, reaching over 1,500 children and youth across 25 collective shelters throughout Lebanon.