UNESCO and LG AI Research Launch Global MOOC on the Ethics of AI

The launch event featured panel discussions and presentations bringing together perspectives from industry, government, academia, and international organisations on operationalising ethical AI.

The first panel featured Mr. Youchul Kim (LG AI Research), Dr. Georgina Curto Rex (United Nations University Institute in Macau), Dr. Shion Guha (University of Toronto), Dr. Myuhng-Joo Kim (Korea AI Safety Institute) and Miriam Chun (Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology). The panel highlighted that high-impact AI must be supported by clear evidence of safety, fairness and accountability, alongside stronger practical skills for those who design, deploy and govern these systems.

Following this, the second panel featured Mr. Myoungshin Kim (LG AI Research), Ms. Jinhwa Ha (Kakao), Mr. Woochul Park (Naver) and Ms. Maha Jouini (Agence Francophone et Africaine de l'Intelligence Artificielle-AFRIA). The key takeaway was that ethical AI must be built into everyday product decisions through clear governance structures, context-sensitive design, human-rights safeguards and transparent communication with the public.