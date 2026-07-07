No Barriers. No Limits. No Stopping Rigo.

Rigo’s parents.

I was born in Mexico. When the doctor told my parents I had cerebral palsy, my mother knew she would have to take care of me for the rest of my life. We didn’t have services available to help families with their disabled children.

I had my own mind about this. I knew I wanted to move to the US and didn’t want my mom to have to take care of me. When I was seventeen, my brothers and I came to California. It was a very difficult journey, especially for me as a disabled person.

Preparing for a marathon.

When I arrived in California, right away I started taking classes to learn English. I walked and wheeled around LA, learning where things are and getting to know people.

As a younger man, I was very athletic. From 1989 to 2007 I participated in hundreds of marathons using my racing chair and won a lot of them. Our apartment is filled with medals and trophies from that time. I’m extremely proud of how good I was at racing. I also played wheelchair basketball with a bunch of other guys. I am also really good at fixing wheelchairs. For many years, I helped wheelchair users who didn’t have insurance to get their chairs fixed. I fixed them for free.

Rigo and his wife Julie.

Julie and I married in 2007, the happiest day of my life! After many years of work with an attorney, I became a naturalized citizen of the US in October of 2024. This was the second happiest day!

My citizenship ceremony.

While I am able to talk, it is hard for many people to understand my speech. I use an Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) device to communicate with most people. It helps me talk with other people so they can understand me. My new device uses eye-gaze technology because my hands don’t work as well as they once did. My AAC device communicates in both English and Spanish. It means I can talk to my parents on the phone now. My wife, Julie, understands me without my device. It’s wonderful to have a life partner who I can communicate with easily.

I am very committed to advocacy for people with disabilities. I meet with legislators and attend rallies for things I believe in. I want everyone to understand that people with disabilities are capable and smart and that we belong in every place. I have never backed down from a challenge, and I plan to keep doing this work for as long as I am able.

Continue the Journey

You just read about Rigo. Want to learn more about the supports that helped him pursue his goals and advocate for others?

Explore the types of regional center services:

https://scdd.ca.gov/regionalcenterservices/