My Journey in Advocacy and Emergency Preparedness

Disability Pride means building stronger, more inclusive communities where everyone is prepared, protected, and included. In this Storytellers feature, Eric B. Aguilar shares how his lived experience has shaped his work in advocacy, leadership, and emergency preparedness.

My Advocacy and Emergency Preparedness

Eric ready to teach emergency preparedness.

I am a dedicated advocate and educator specializing in disaster preparedness for people with disabilities. With over 15 years of experience as a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) member, Instructor, and program manager, I am a passionate leader committed to ensuring that emergency management and first responders integrate accessibility into every stage of crisis planning.

My Leadership Roles

I have held several high-level leadership positions, demonstrating my commitment to systemic change:

Councilmember : California State Council on Developmental Disabilities (SCDD)

Vice Chair : Regional Advisory Committee, San Bernardino, SCDD

Vice Chair : Statewide Self-Advocacy Network (SSAN)

Vice Flotilla Commander: United States Coast Guard Auxiliary

My Experience and Impact

I am a graduate of the Systemic Advocacy & Leadership Academy (SALA). I leverage my personal experience living with cerebral palsy to inspire and educate others. My work spans multiple agencies, including serving as an instructor for the National Emergency Basic Academy, LISTOS, and the Functional Assessment Service Team (FAST).

Looking Ahead

My dedication is reflected in my 15 years of volunteer service with the Redlands Police Department, where I have contributed over 6,000 hours. My ultimate goal is to serve as a Disability Integration Advisor Lead and a Certified ADA Coordinator, continuing my mission to empower the disability community through education, mentorship, and proactive advocacy.

Continue the Journey

You just read about Eric. Want to learn more about the supports that helped make his journey possible?

Explore the types of regional center services:

https://scdd.ca.gov/regionalcenterservices/