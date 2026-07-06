State Releases June 2026 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for June 2026 decreased 9.5 percent compared to those for June 2025, from $1.28 billion last year to $1.16 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date decreased 2.8 percent compared to June 2025, from $13.43 billion last year to $13.05 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Decreased 0.3 percent for the year, from $9.17 billion last year to $9.14 billion this year.

Decreased 3.3 percent for the month.

Pass through entity tax collections

Decreased 19.8 percent for the year, from $718.6 million last year to $576.2 million this year.

Decreased 32.3 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 5.3 percent for the year, from $3.22 billion last year to $3.40 billion this year.

Increased 16.5 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Decreased 23.2 percent for the year, from $994.2 million last year to $763.1 million this year.

Decreased 35.2 percent for the month.

All other collections

Decreased 0.7 percent for the year, from $1.08 billion last year to $1.07 billion this year.

Decreased 11.0 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 8.1 percent for the year, from $1.75 billion last year to $1.89 billion this year.

Increased 72.4 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

Contact: Division of Budget and Planning (OA), 573-751-2345.

Press Contact: Shayne Martin, Public Information Officer, 573-522-0644.