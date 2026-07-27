NEWS: Missouri Office of Administration Hosts 3rd Annual Hire a Veteran Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –The Office of Administration hosted its third annual Hire a Veteran Day event at the Missouri State Capitol, bringing together veterans and state agencies to expand career opportunities for former service members.

Originally launched as a simple call to encourage businesses to hire veterans, Hire a Veteran Day has grown into a nationwide movement highlighting the value veterans bring to the workforce and the importance of creating employment pathways following military service.

This year’s event provided veterans with direct access to recruiters from multiple state departments, offering on-site networking and insights into state employment opportunities.

A highlight of the event was a formal ceremony honoring all veterans in attendance, where each received a commemorative challenge coin as a symbol of appreciation for their service.

"Veterans bring discipline, accountability, resilience, and a commitment to excellence that elevates every workplace they join," Gov. Mike Kehoe said. "Taking time to acknowledge the service of the men and women who have served matters deeply, not just as a gesture of gratitude, but as a reminder that their willingness to step forward and give so much continues to shape and strengthen our communities. The commitment and sacrifice of our veterans deserves to be seen, celebrated, and never taken for granted."

Beyond recognition, the event underscored the importance of hiring veterans across Missouri’s public service workforce.

"When we welcome a veteran onto our team, we aren't just filling a position, we are gaining a proven leader who understands resilience, teamwork, and dedicated public service," Office of Administration Commissioner Ken Zellers said.

The event’s success underscores Missouri’s ongoing commitment to supporting veterans as they transition into civilian careers, ensuring they receive opportunities to continue serving their communities.

Photos from the event are available online at the Office of Administration Flickr.

Visit mocareers.mo.gov for information about open positions with the State of Missouri.