Rep. Kunse: Budget keeps taxes down, invests in Michigan’s future

State Rep. Tom Kunse today said the new state budget shows Michigan can invest in education without growing government, pointing to the plan’s second consecutive year of spending reductions, no new statewide taxes or fees, and increased support for K-12 schools.

The budget reduces general fund spending by $859 million, eliminates an additional $800 million in waste, and preserves the state’s rainy-day fund while continuing to fund essential services. It also increases the base amount schools receive for each student.

“Michigan can’t tax its way to prosperity,” Kunse said. “If we want to create jobs, attract investment and keep talented people here, we have to show we’re serious about responsible budgeting. This plan proves we can invest in our schools without asking taxpayers to foot a bigger bill.”

Kunse said the education investments will help prepare students for careers in Michigan’s growing industries while giving schools additional resources to improve student achievement.

“Our students are tomorrow’s skilled workforce,” Kunse said. “Whether they choose college, a skilled trade or another career path, they deserve a strong education that prepares them to succeed. That’s an investment that pays dividends for every community in Michigan.”

Kunse said the budget also demonstrates that lawmakers can prioritize education while exercising fiscal discipline.

“For the second year in a row, we’ve cut spending instead of growing government,” Kunse said. “That’s the kind of budgeting Michigan taxpayers expect, and it’s the kind of budgeting our state needs.”