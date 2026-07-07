US 550 Red Mountain Pass road work to begin July 20

Ouray and San Juan Counties — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracting partner Rock & Co. are scheduled to begin road and tunnel repairs on US Highway 550 Red Mountain Pass beginning July 20. The work will take place at two locations just south of the Ouray community. The project completion is expected by the end of September.

Motorists traveling between Ouray and Silverton should be prepared for full stops, alternating traffic and up to 20 minute delays. Traffic signals will be in place 24/7 with potential for shorter wait times outside of working hours. Full nighttime closures will be scheduled in late summer, to help minimize lengthy highway closures during daytime travel for local commuters and tourist traffic. Travelers should not stop or park within any marked construction zones or staging areas.

“The US 550 mountain corridor is a critical route for southwest Colorado travelers,” said CDOT Regional Transportation Director Julie Constan. “These project improvements ensure that this rural highway will support the lifelines of our mountain communities that rely upon reliable commutes to and from work, tourism, emergency services and freight and supply transport.”

Project Location 1

A retaining wall, located at Mile Point 88.6 four miles south of Ouray, provides support for the roadway and will be repaired and reinforced. Stabilization anchors will be drilled into the retaining wall and the cinder block wall surface will be repaired and receive upgrades. Work at this location will ensure the retaining wall prevents soil erosion and protects the roadway from possible subsurface degrading due to water runoff or natural settling.

Project Location 2

Bear Creek Tunnel, located at MP 90.8 two miles south of Ouray, will receive needed maintenance and repairs inside the tunnel. Drainages will be cleaned and cleared, the internal tunnel walls will be repaired of cracks and concrete roadway panels will be replaced. Once completed the work will reduce the potential for icy and hazardous conditions inside the tunnel.

Map image showing two work sites on US 550 Red Mountain Pass south of Ouray. One site indicates retaining wall repairs at mile point 88.68. A second work site indicates Bear Creek Tunnel repairs at mile point 90.84.



Traffic, Trail and Backcountry Impacts

Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with potential for weekend work

Motorists will encounter 24/7 temporary traffic signals at the retaining wall, guiding vehicles through single-lane, alternating traffic flow

Motorists should plan for 15 to 20 minute delays

Full nighttime closures may occur intermittently during the week from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

An 11-foot width restriction will be in place (tunnel clearance is 13 feet 9 inches)

Access to trailheads and scenic overlooks will remain open

Backcountry 4x4 travelers driving on the Alpine Loop from Lake City to Ouray should be aware of the US 550 traffic impacts and delays

Project Contact Information

Project information is available by contacting the project team.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!