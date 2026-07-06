ND ATTORNEY GENERAL TO RELEASE 2025 CRIME STATISTICS

July 6, 2026

Media Contact: Suzie Weigel 701.328.2210

BISMARCK, ND – Attorney General Drew Wrigley will hold a media availability to discuss the 2025 North Dakota crime statistics. The Attorney General will be joined by Chief Deputy Attorney General, Claire Ness and Nicole Otterness, Statistic Program Manager for the office of the Attorney General.

Press availability will be held at 8:45 am on Tuesday, July 7 in the Attorney General’s Office located inside the State Capitol Building, Bismarck, ND.

A Team’s Link to this Media Availability is below.

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/230269246358976?p=LJkrb9G9X4Mm1uN7Zd

Meeting ID: 230 269 246 358 976

Passcode: BQ2Uk7Dv

Dial in by phone

+1 701-328-0950,,943822714# United States, Bismarck

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 943 822 714#

Join on a video conferencing device

Tenant key: teams@join.nd.gov

Video ID: 117 843 234 6

More info

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