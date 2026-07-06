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ND ATTORNEY GENERAL TO RELEASE 2025 CRIME STATISTICS

Posted at 14:12h in News by

July 6, 2026

Media Contact: Suzie Weigel 701.328.2210

BISMARCK, ND – Attorney General Drew Wrigley will hold a media availability to discuss the 2025 North Dakota crime statistics. The Attorney General will be joined by Chief Deputy Attorney General, Claire Ness and Nicole Otterness, Statistic Program Manager for the office of the Attorney General.

Press availability will be held at 8:45 am on Tuesday, July 7 in the Attorney General’s Office located inside the State Capitol Building, Bismarck, ND.

A Team’s Link to this Media Availability is below.

Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/230269246358976?p=LJkrb9G9X4Mm1uN7Zd
Meeting ID: 230 269 246 358 976
Passcode: BQ2Uk7Dv

Dial in by phone
+1 701-328-0950,,943822714# United States, Bismarck
Find a local number
Phone conference ID: 943 822 714#

Join on a video conferencing device
Tenant key: teams@join.nd.gov
Video ID: 117 843 234 6
More info

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ND ATTORNEY GENERAL TO RELEASE 2025 CRIME STATISTICS

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