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The North Dakota Attorney General issued an opinion to Mr. Robert C. Fleming

July 13, 2026

Media Contact: Suzie Weigel, 701.328.2210

Dear Mr. Fleming:


Thank you for your letter requesting my opinion regarding the funding of public safety answering points (PSAP). Specifically, you ask whether a county that operates a PSAP may require a city’s residents to pay higher fees or taxes than other county residents in order to receive full dispatch services, including calls for law enforcement assistance made to the city’s police department, from the PSAP. It is my opinion that a county operating a PSAP may not provide city residents with fewer services than other county residents or impose higher fees or taxes upon city residents than upon other county residents for the provision of standard PSAP services.

Link to opinion

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The North Dakota Attorney General issued an opinion to Mr. Robert C. Fleming

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