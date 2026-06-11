ATTORNEY GENERAL WRIGLEY TO HOLD PRESS AVAILABILITY REGARDING FINAL SETTLEMENT IN ND v. UNITED STATES

June 10, 2026

Media Contact: Suzie Weigel 701.328.2210

BISMARCK, ND – Attorney General Drew Wrigley will hold a media availability Thursday, June 11, 2026, to discuss the final settlement in North Dakota v. United States, pertaining to the State’s Federal Tort Claims Act suit against the United States.

The Attorney General will be joined by Chief Deputy Attorney General, Claire Ness; North Dakota Solicitor General, Phil Axt; Chief Agents from the North Dakota BCI; and Morton County Sheriff, Kyle Kirchmeier.

Press availability will be held at 10:00 am in the Attorney General’s Office at the State Capitol.

The Attorney General will not be holding individual media interviews outside of this media availability.

A Microsoft Team’s link to this Media Availability is below.

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/286034403869363?p=XuhZCVG7SkO0FlfNLW

Meeting ID: 286 034 403 869 363

Passcode: KC7KX7QL

Need help? | System reference

Dial in by phone

+1 701-328-0950,,993004705# United States, Bismarck

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 993 004 705#

Join on a video conferencing device

Tenant key: teams@join.nd.gov

Video ID: 111 995 031 7

More info

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