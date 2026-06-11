ATTORNEY GENERAL WRIGLEY TO HOLD PRESS AVAILABILITY REGARDING FINAL SETTLEMENT IN ND v. UNITED STATES
June 10, 2026
Media Contact: Suzie Weigel 701.328.2210
BISMARCK, ND – Attorney General Drew Wrigley will hold a media availability Thursday, June 11, 2026, to discuss the final settlement in North Dakota v. United States, pertaining to the State’s Federal Tort Claims Act suit against the United States.
The Attorney General will be joined by Chief Deputy Attorney General, Claire Ness; North Dakota Solicitor General, Phil Axt; Chief Agents from the North Dakota BCI; and Morton County Sheriff, Kyle Kirchmeier.
Press availability will be held at 10:00 am in the Attorney General’s Office at the State Capitol.
The Attorney General will not be holding individual media interviews outside of this media availability.
A Microsoft Team’s link to this Media Availability is below.
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/286034403869363?p=XuhZCVG7SkO0FlfNLW
Meeting ID: 286 034 403 869 363
Passcode: KC7KX7QL
Dial in by phone
+1 701-328-0950,,993004705# United States, Bismarck
Phone conference ID: 993 004 705#
Join on a video conferencing device
Tenant key: teams@join.nd.gov
Video ID: 111 995 031 7
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.