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Jeffco Sustainability’s Home Weatherization Assistance Program Applications are Now Open

Jeffco Sustainability’s Home Weatherization Assistance Program Applications are Now Open 

Jeffco Sustainability is excited to announce the Jefferson County Weatherization Assistance Program (JWAP), created to support residents in manufactured home communities who face unique environmental health, climate resilience and equity challenges. The program is open to residents in all areas of Jefferson County, including City of Lakewood, Arvada, Wheat Ridge, Golden, and unincorporated Jeffco, with all program materials being provided in both English and Spanish. Selected applicants will receive weatherization upgrades at no cost to them. 

By upgrading homes with energy efficient and climate resilient repairs, replacements and installations, JWAP is advancing two Climate Action Plan goals: 

  • B-2: Climate Resilient, Efficient, and Healthy Homes
  • F-2: Improved Emergency Preparedness and Response

To be considered for home weatherization, you must be an eligible Jeffco resident and apply by July 20th, 2026. Only manufactured or modular homes are applicable for weatherization services currently. RVs and trailer homes do not qualify. 

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Jeffco Sustainability’s Home Weatherization Assistance Program Applications are Now Open

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