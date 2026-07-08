Jefferson County Awarded Grant to Expand Shelter and Housing Services

Jefferson County is excited to announce that it has been awarded a $100,000 Housing Grant from Colorado Gives Foundation to expand housing and shelter opportunities for Jefferson County residents experiencing homelessness.

The funding will support the development of low-barrier, non-congregate shelter programming for individuals. The program will provide safe shelter alongside connections to housing navigation, case management, and other wraparound services that help people move toward long-term housing stability.

This award reflects a shared commitment to ensuring everyone in Jefferson County has access to a safe, stable, and affordable place to live. Through strong partnerships with local governments, nonprofits, and community organizations, Jefferson County continues to strengthen a coordinated homelessness response system.

Jefferson County is honored to be one of 27 organizations receiving a portion of $1.58 million in Housing Grants awarded by Colorado Gives Foundation through its Collective Wellbeing impact area. These investments will help expand shelter, housing navigation, supportive services, and affordable housing efforts across Jefferson County, strengthening pathways to stability for individuals and families while helping build healthier, more connected communities.

Jefferson County thanks Colorado Gives Foundation for its partnership and continued commitment to building a better future for all Jeffco residents.

See all 2026 Housing Grant recipients: Colorado Gives Foundation 2026 Housing Grant Recipients